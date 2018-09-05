2018 Season NFL Preview: AFC South

Manraj Deol

DeShaun Watson and JJ Watt

The AFC South consists of four cities that are looking to make a mark in the NFL playoffs, Houston lost hope last year when Deshaun Watson was lost to a significant injury. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the team that everyone thinks can one day compete for the Super Bowl, but not sure they can. The Indianapolis Colts hope Andrew Luck is healthy. The Tennesse Titans have shown flashes of a team on the rising, but year after year we wait on them.

#1 Houston Texans

They are the team to beat in this division. Combined with the offensive dynamics and the defence stability the only question that lies here is the comeback of Deshaun Watson.

Strengths

The Wide receivers group with DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller will be a tough matchup for most teams aided by the likes of Sammie Coates and Keke Coutee. The opposing Secondaries will have some difficulty lining up with them. Lamar Miller has to be one of the most underrated running backs in the game. Miller will highlight the working crew along with Alfred Blue for a potent run game.

Tyrann Mathieu brings his strengths along into a defence that already has studs like JJ Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Jonathan Joseph and Benard McKinney. A solid group that will get to opposing quarterbacks in many ways. Watson as the quarterback is on his way to being one of the best Qbs of his generation. He can be mobile if need to be, but his pocket passing ability is what makes him above other quarterbacks in the league.

Weakness

The biggest weakness on this team is the tight end position Rookie Jordan Thomas might take the job away if veteran Ryan Griffin struggles off the bat. Quarterbacks look towards tight ends as a security blanket, and one thing Watson lacks is the security in that position. The other weakness has to be that Deshaun Watson is coming back from a significant injury. Watson has shown good ability in the preseason, but the regular season will be the real test, and if he struggles or re-injures himself, it could be a long year for the Texans.

Players to Watch: Tyrann Mathieu (S), Jadeveon Clowney (EDGE), Keke Coutee (WR), and Deshaun Watson (QB)

