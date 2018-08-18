2018 Season NFL Preview: AFC West

The AFC West is one of the toughest divisions to win every year. That is why no team has ever dominated for a long time in this division. This year two groups, the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs decided on new signal callers. Los Angeles Chargers have had the same quarterback for years, but never get to the next level. The Oakland Raiders have a familiar face back to coach in Jon Gruden and hopes he can bring back David Carr to the successful Carr of past. Who will win the division? Your guess is as good as ours.

Denver Broncos

Von Miller

Von Miller might be the happiest player this season, maybe the happiest person in all of Denver. When the Broncos got edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the 5th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Miller was probably somewhere salivating on what his new partner in crime could do for Miller. This tandem could become a legit threat on edge and become one of the best tandems in the league. The Trevor Siemien and Paxton Lynch era seem to be over in Denver. In comes Case Keenum, who might be another over-hyped quarterback. The pressure will be sky high for Keenum because the Broncos haven't had an auspicious time at quarterback since Payton Manning retired. The optimism lies in the other quarterback that will back up Keenum. Chad Kelly is the nephew of former Bills Great and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. Mr Irrelevant of 2017 Draft will be relied on if Keenum struggles.

Strengths: The Broncos edge rushers are the biggest strengths of this team. The duo of Chubb and Miller will be a matchup nightmare for opponents. Both have different styles of rushing so that they will compliment each other well. Good luck to the other quarterbacks when facing the Broncos defence. Wide receivers on the Broncos are a massive strength. If Keenum can play as he did in Minnesota last year, both Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders could have big years. The dark horse in this receiving core is rookie Courtland Sutton. Sutton has looked impressive and might have a great rookie year for the Broncos. The running back committee with Devante Booker and Royce Freeman is a tremendous asset to the Broncos. The main strength is Freeman; he could be a dark horse for the Offensive Rookie of the Year this season. As long as the offensive line group can make some decent holes, this Broncos rookie Freeman can do the rest. The Broncos defence consists of top NFL players in Brandon Marshall, Brandon Roby, and Chris Harris Jr. Newly acquired diva punter Marquette King will be a dangerous weapon to have that a lot of other NFL teams don't strive to get. Having King and Brandon McManus as your kickers are tops in the league in that position and both can be used very well by special teams coach Tom McMahon.

Weakness: The biggest flaw I see for this Broncos team is at the tight end position. There are no big names in the tight end position, where Jeff Heuerman seems to be the projected starter. Rookie Troy Fumagalli could be the next one up if Heuerman struggles. The quarterback situation in Denver is still not solidified. The Broncos are hoping that Case Keenum is the real deal and last year was not a fluke. Keenum had a great team around him in Minnesota that maybe the team has more to do with why he was successful. After Keenum though the Broncos are hoping on Mr Irrelevant Chad Kelly and Paxton Lynch, yes that same Paxton Lynch. Not an impressive group for the Broncos at the quarterback position. The offensive line is weak for the Broncos, which could result in more sacks this year. Jared Veldheer a 9-year veteran will have to bring this young group together to protect the quarterbacks.

Players to Watch: Von Miller (Edge), Bradley Chubb (Edge), Troy Fumagalli (TE), and Royce Freeman (RB)

