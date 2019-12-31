2020 NFL Draft order set for the time being

Suryaraj Jain FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

It feels as if the 2019 NFL season had begun just a few days ago, but we are at the end of December and have closed the books for the regular season. There were certainly some shocks and awes during the season, surprises in terms of team performances, and unfortunate events. We saw head coach firings, to QB benchings, to hopeful teams turning into the season into yet another drought.

Now that the regular season is done for, NFL fans look towards the playoffs and the 2020 NFL Draft. For most, it'll be about the NFL Draft, which should be one of the best. With several teams in need of quarterbacks, the 2020 draft will have a good class of quarterbacks and it will be interesting to see who chooses who. Nonetheless, here is the current draft order that is set for teams that did not make it to the playoffs and some analysis. Do note that the rest of the order will be determined as the playoffs go and that order will be analyzed post-playoffs and Superbowl.

Team Pick's 1-10

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - LSU v Oklahoma

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14): Quarterback Andy Dalton is done with the team, LSU's Joe Burrow is pretty much a lock to be the first overall pick according to some sources

2. Washington Redskins (3-13): A rather rollercoaster season, the Redskins are set to have a big offseason with changes all around. The best overall player, Chase Young, should be taken by them at this position

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1): With Matthew Stafford sidelined and head coach Matt Patricia's position on the line, the Lions should take tackle Andrew Thomas, which would help bolster the offensive line.

4. New York Giants (4-12): Well, seems like the Giants couldn't tank properly for neither Young nor Thomas. However, they need help on both sides of the ball and take Jeff Okudah instead.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11): In the beginning, it was "Tank for Tua." Now? It is "will they even take him?" We all know the Dolphins will take a QB one way or the other, but will it be Tua Tagovailoa? No one is sure whether he will declare for the draft, but the Dolphins have options.

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11): It was an unfortunate season for the Chargers, but it is time to move on from Phillip Rivers. Justin Herbet could be an option for the Chargers.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11): Cam Newton's place on the team is questionable, but QB shouldn't be an issue for now and the team should highly consider Will Grier as their next franchise QB. While Christian McCaffrey broke records this season, he needs help in front of him.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1): They have the QB, now it's about getting guys around Murray. If Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb are available, the Cards should certainly go for them.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10): The Jags once had a scary defense, but it's time to bolster their front line again. A defensive tackle like Derrick Brown or A.J. Epenesa would greatly help.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10): The hyped up Browns have brought them close enough to get an good offensive lineman, someone who can protect Baker Mayfield and create a pocket for the run game.

