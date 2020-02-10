2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Colts, Lions select QBs of the future in Love and Tua

Jordan Love

As organizations start to prepare for the much-anticipated NFL Draft, it's always interesting to try and foresee what each team might do based on their respective areas of need. Keeping that in mind, I've added a few trades to the first round that make a ton of sense for all teams involved (more on that later). Here's a look at how I believe the first round could turn out in Las Vegas.

#1 Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Selecting the Heisman-winning QB, in Burrow, should be the easiest decision the Bengals organization will ever make. He can make every NFL throw with pure ease, and where he lacks in arm strength, he makes up for with pinpoint accuracy. Don't screw this up, Cincinnati. You've been stuck in QB-purgatory for the better part of the last two decades. Drafting Burrow gives the team their best chance at long-term success as they've seen in years.

#2 Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Just as the 49ers took Nick Bosa with the 2nd overall pick last April, Washington would be wise to take the generational pass rusher, in Young, here as well. The Redskins already have an exceptional defensive front with dominant pass rushers in Daron Payne, Johnathan Allen, last year's first-round pick, Montez Sweat and linebacker, Ryan Kerrigan. Adding Young to that already monstrous group will not only give Washington one of the league's top-of-the-line defensive front-sevens but would also strike fear into opposing offensive coordinators for seasons to come.

#3 Detroit Lions: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Despite having one of his best seasons as a pro, the Lions must come to the realization that Matt Stafford -- although solid -- hasn't nearly lived up to the expectations, specifically for QBs that come along with being drafted No. 1 overall. It's been 11 years too long and the franchise is in dire need of a fresh start. Despite having durability concerns, Tua's rare combination of mobility, accuracy, and overall playmaking ability, might just be the kind of rejuvenation Detroit and their fanbase have been longing for.

#4 Indianapolis Colts (via Giants): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

With rumors flying around that Miami may be interested in Love, the Colts can't take the risk of letting one of the top-rated quarterbacks slip through their fingertips. Indy desperately needs to find their quarterback of the future. Even though moving up would unreservedly go against GM Chris Ballard's traditional draft procedures, Love's prototypical size, accuracy, and cannon for an arm might just be enough for Ballard and company to pull the trigger on the high-ceilinged signal-caller.

Advertisement

#5 Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Of the many, many needs for this football team, Miami's first order of business should be to draft a long-term, franchise quarterback. Herbert's big arm and athletic ability provide the Dolphins with a quarterback that is more-than-capable of being thrown into the fire come September. After all, "Fitzmagic's" Cinderella-like games have to run out at some point, right?

#6 Los Angeles Chargers: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Seeing as how the Chargers have moved on from Philip Rivers, they are now obviously another QB-needy team. Although it may not be ideal, the Chargers select the big-armed quarterback, in Eason, that could turn out to provide that extra spark (no pun intended) of offense that the team was certainly deprived of throughout all of last season.

#7 Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

With Luke Kuechly's abrupt retirement, Carolina now has a major hole at ILB. Simmons is a freakish athlete whose nose for the ball, combined with his rare size and speed, would instantly fill the hole at ILB for the Panthers. Simmons would pair nicely with Shaq Thompson and second-year stud, Brian Burns.

#8 Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Becton is arguably this draft's best offensive tackle. He makes defensive ends and linebackers look foolish with his tremendous pass and run blocking. Once Becton gets his hands on you, it's over. You don't stand a chance. He would be an immediate upgrade at left tackle for the Cardinals, a position that's been a consistent revolving door for the last several seasons. Considering Kyler Murray was the 3rd-most sacked QB last season (48), Arizona could use an anchor at tackle, and that's exactly what they'd get in Becton.

1 / 4 NEXT