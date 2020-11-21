2020 NFL MVP list

When the end of the NFL season comes, we will name the league's Most Valuable Player.

As of now there are six players that are realistically in the race for the prestigious award. Five quarterbacks and one running back are fighting it out for the MVP trophy.

Let's take a look at the six players who are in the race for the NFL MVP award for the 2020 NFL season.

6. Dalvin Cook (RB, Minnesota Vikings)

Dalvin Cook entered the MVP race after putting together two massive weeks on the ground for the Minnesota Vikings. In Week 8 and Week 9, Dalvin Cook rushed for 369 yards and 5 touchdowns combined.

Cook currently leads all running backs in the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns.

2020 Stats:

Rushing Attempts: 174

Rushing Yards: 954

Rushing Touchdowns: 12

Yards per Rush: 5.5

Dalvin Cook: projected to finish with the third-best RB season since 2007 per PFF WAR.



(powered by @awscloud) pic.twitter.com/s2QYYHiOCv — PFF (@PFF) November 20, 2020

Looking at his stats for this year, he deserves to be in the race for the MVP award. Cook has also added 20 receptions, 189 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown. The Minnesota Vikings running back has the opportunity to be the first running back since former Vikings great Adrian Peterson in 2012 to win the NFL MVP award.

5. Ben Roethlisberger (QB, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Roethlisberger has led the Steelers to a 9-0 record so far in the 2020 NFL season.

After suffering a career-threatening shoulder injury last season, many Steelers fans were worried about the veteran's future. Roethlisberger has bounced back from his injury by putting up MVP-type numbers this season.

2020 Stats:

Completion Percentage: 66.8%

Passing Yards: 2,871 yards

Passing Touchdowns: 22

Interceptions: 4

Ben Roethlisberger has won AFC Offensive Player of the Week! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/XhWTDoj4T0 — Blitzburgh 🦃 (@RenegadeBlitz) November 18, 2020

The Steelers offense would not be as productive as they are if Roethlisberger wasn't the starting quarterback. This makes Roethlisberger the Most Valuable Player on the Steelers team. The Pittsburgh quarterback has been flying under the radar and his success has been hidden due to the success of the Steelers' defense.

4. Kyler Murray (QB, Arizona Cardinals)

Kyler Murray is showing the NFL that Arizona made the right decision when they selected him No. 1 overall in last year's NFL Draft.

Murray has made an impact on games this season through the air and on the ground. The Arizona Cardinals are putting the right pieces around their young quarterback to be successful.

2020 Stats:

Completion Percentage: 68.3%

Passing Yards: 2,644 yards

Passing Touchdowns: 19

Interceptions: 8

Rushing Yards: 619 yards

Rushing Touchdowns: 10

Kyler Murray put Jamal Adams on skatespic.twitter.com/RxzO4O41SM — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2020

Murray has led the Arizona Cardinals to a 6-4 record and has them on the path to making the NFL playoffs this season. The best part for the Cardinals is that he is still developing as an NFL quarterback.

The future is bright for Kyler Murray and he deserves to be in the race.

3. Russell Wilson (QB, Seattle Seahawks)

Russell Wilson has once again put together a great NFL season. He has struggled the past couple weeks, however, and has fallen to third on the MVP list. Wilson continues to prove that he is the heart and soul of the Seahawks football team. The Seattle quarterback is on his way to another playoff appearance this season.

2020 Stats:

Completion Percentage: 70.7%

Passing Yards: 2,986 yards

Passing Touchdowns: 30

Interceptions: 10

Rushing Yards: 367 yards

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

If Russell Wilson wants to move back up to the top of the list, he will need to clean up the turnovers. Wilson is coming off a huge win on Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals moving Seattle back into first place. The NFC West is very competitive and if Wilson can lead the Seahawks to winning that division he would make a good argument for NFL MVP.

2. Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs)

Patrick Mahomes is on the hunt for his second NFL MVP award in his short career. Mahomes has a great track record when it comes to awards. He has won the Super Bowl MVP, an NFL MVP, and a Super Bowl championship. Mahomes has put together a season that confirms his argument to why he should be the NFL MVP.

2020 Stats:

Completion Percentage: 66%

Passing Yards: 2,687 yards

Passing Touchdowns: 25

Interceptions: 1

Rushing Yards: 171 yards

Rushing Touchdowns: 2

.@PatrickMahomes keeps making history. 📈



📺: #KCvsLV-- Sunday 8:20pm ET on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/Thd102zvJD — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2020

Patrick Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 8-1 record. The Kansas City quarterback has a great amount of talent around him. The Chiefs offense is full of speed and currently added Le'Veon Bell to their arsenal. Mahomes has taken the NFL by storm since taking over the starting job in Kansas City.

1. Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay Packers)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had a MVP-type season. Rodgers has done this with less talent than every other quarterback on this list. The Green Bay Packers have one wide receiver that is ranked in the top five in the NFL. Rodgers has utilized all his resources to produce the numbers this season.

2020 Stats:

Completion Percentage: 67.8%

Passing Yards: 2,578 yards

Passing Touchdowns: 26

Interceptions: 3

Rushing Yards: 65 yards

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

Aaron Rodgers 2020 highlights...



Need I say more? 😏 pic.twitter.com/4oFBUsUvOV — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) November 14, 2020

Rodgers entered this season with doubt when it came to his future with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers drafted QB Jordan Love in the first round, and this left Aaron Rodgers at a loss for words. Rodgers has proven that he still has it and can still play at an elite level.