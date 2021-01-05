2020 NFL Playoffs: Every playoff team's Super Bowl odds

In 2021 there are clear Super Bowl favorites, with only two teams receiving a first round bye clearly reflected in the odds. But the favorite doesn't always win, and almost never provides the best betting value.

The Super Bowl favorites:

Kansas City Chiefs: +200

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are a clear favorite to repeat as NFL champions, with some books having their odds even as high as +175. They haven't won convincingly often in the second-half of the NFL season, but having a first-round bye secured for weeks they haven't had much to play for in a while.

Green Bay Packers +450

The contenders:

Buffalo Bills: +700

New Orleans Saints: +700

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1000

Advertisement

Once again, Tom Brady finds himself in the playoffs and one of the most likely (at least according to betting odds) teams to win the Super Bowl. Brady and the Bucs must travel to Washington, without star linebacker Devon White, to get by the first round.

Baltimore Ravens: +1200

Seattle Seahawks: +1300

For a large part of the season the Seahawks had an MVP favorite in Russell Wilson, and were themselves favored to win the NFC's bye. Having to play on wildcard weekend is a big blow to any team's Super Bowl chances, though.

The long shots:

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2200

Despite making the playoffs and winning the AFC North, the Steelers' current Super Bowl odds are only slightly better than their pre-season odds (+2500). Barely avoiding a fourth straight loss against the Browns in week 17, the Steelers will have to turn things around both offensively and defensively to win a 2021 title.

Tennessee Titans: +2800

Los Angeles Rams: +3000

Indianapolis Colts: +4000

Cleveland Browns: +5000

After ending a decades-long playoff draught the Browns could fall into the "just happy to be here" category for the 2021 playoffs, but facing off against the flailing Steelers in the first round, the Browns have a path for a deep run.

Chicago Bears: +8000

Washington Football Team: +8000

Because of the craziness of 2020 and the NFC East, the team with the worst odds for the 2021 Super Bowl will host a playoff game to start the post season — they will do so as heavy underdogs though.