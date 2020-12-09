2020 NFL Season: Who leads the NFL in sacks?

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers leads the NFL in sacks through Week 13.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted linebacker T.J. Watt out of University of Wisconsin with the 30th pick in the first round. Since being drafted, TJ Watt has performed above expectations for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Watt is following in the footsteps of his brother -- three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year defensive lineman J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans -- when it comes to terrorizing NFL quarterbacks.

T.J. Watt leads the NFL this season with 12 sacks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been ranked in the top-10 of the NFL in defense throughout the 2020 NFL season. T.J. Watt has been a huge contributor to the success of the Steelers defense. Watt has recorded 35 solo tackles, 1 interception, and 12 sacks.

Watt has recorded two or more sacks in three games this season. He has only recorded three games without a sack. T.J. Watt had his best game in sacks in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season against the Denver Broncos with 2.5 sacks.

TJ Watt is on a mission this season🔥



pic.twitter.com/DY0Zn6t4Zw — PFF (@PFF) December 8, 2020

T.J. Watt has a good chance at breaking his career-high in sacks in a single NFL season.

Watt recorded 14.5 sacks in 2019 and is only 2.5 sacks away from breaking that total. The Steelers have three huge games left on their schedule in the final stretch of the 2020 NFL season. If the Steelers want to stay at the top of the AFC North and AFC Conference they need Watt to continue pressuring the quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting at the top of the AFC North and the entire AFC conference. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers defense has a lot to do with their success. If the Steelers want to make their deep run in the NFL playoffs they need Watt and the defense to continue playing on a high level.

Advertisement

T.J. Watt's NFL career

T.J. Watt has improved in sacks in every season since being drafted. In his NFL rookie season, Watt recorded seven sacks. He almost doubled that total in his second year with the Steelers. T.J. Watt would record 13 sacks in the 2018 NFL season.

TJ Watt is a generational talent. pic.twitter.com/AeJKP9ztob — Mikey Flores (@mikey__flores) December 8, 2020

Watt would set a career high in sacks during the 2019 NFL season with 14.5 sacks. In four years the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker has racked up 46.5 sacks. Watt has been named to two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team. TJ Watt is off to a great NFL career.