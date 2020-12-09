Who has the most rushing yards in the NFL?

Tennessee Titans workhorse Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards this season.

In 12 games, Henry has produced 1,317 yards on 271 carries (also a league-high) and has scored 12 touchdowns on the ground. He's led the Titans to an 8-4 record and has them in good position for the playoffs and an AFC South division title.

In the 2016 NFL Draft, the Titans took running back Derrick Henry out of the University of Alabama with the 45th overall pick in the second round. Derrick Henry looked like a player from the Monstars from Space Jam coming out of college. The Titans saw something in Henry that they knew he would be a great NFL running back.

The Tennessee Titans relied on running back Derrick Henry to carry them through the 2019 NFL playoffs. Henry would rush for 446 yards during the 2019 NFL playoffs. Tennessee's Cinderella run would be ended by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs would hold Derrick Henry to 69 rushing yards.

Derrick Henry would carry that success during the NFL playoffs into the 2020 NFL season.

Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing in 2020

Derrick Henry also leads the NFL in rushing attempts with 271. He has the most rushing yards with 1,317 yards. Henry has rushed for 12 rushing touchdowns and only trails Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in that category.

During the 2020 NFL season, Derrick Henry has had seven games where he rushed for over 100 yards. One of those seven games he would rush for over 200 yards. Henry is the motor to the Tennessee Titans offense. When Derrick Henry is on the Tennessee Titans are a tough team to beat, but if he has an off game the Titans struggle.

There are two games that stand out the most when it comes to Derrick Henry leading the NFL in rushing yards. In Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season, the Tennessee Titans would matchup with the Houston Texans. Derrick Henry would rush the ball 22 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season, the Tennessee Titans would head to Indianapolis to play the Colts in a huge game. Derrick Henry activated the "beast mode" switch. Henry rushed the ball 27 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns. His big game against the Colts put the Tennessee Titans ahead of the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South division.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry deserves to be in the talk for the NFL MVP Award. He is the most valuable player on the Titans football team. Derrick Henry is slowly starting to pull away from Dalvin Cook and will most likely end the 2020 NFL Season with the most rushing yards.