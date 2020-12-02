Who is the worst team in the NFL?

The New York Jets are at the bottom of the NFL with an 0-11 record this season.

Coming into this season, New York Jets fans were looking to see if they can see a future in Sam Darnold, the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft who is supposed to be the Jets' franchise quarterback. The fan base was also looking to see if head coach Adam Gase would show some results in his second year with the team.

The Jets are going to be looking for a new quarterback and a new head coach this offseason.

The NFL's worst team in 2020 still hasn't won a game

Currently the New York Jets are last in the NFL in total offense. The Jets are only scoring on average 13.9 points per game. This would make it tough for any football team to win a football game.

The New York Jets have played the Miami Dolphins twice this season.



They have scored a combined three points

The New York Jets rank 28th in the NFL in total defense. The Jets defense is giving up on average 29.3 points per game. New York Jets have given up a total of 322 points this season to opposing teams.

The New York Jets have a good chance at going 0-16 in the 2020 NFL season. Their remaining games consist of four teams that are battling for the 2020 NFL playoffs. Three out of their last five games are on the road.

The Jets will travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks and to Los Angeles to play the Rams. They end their season with a meeting with the New England Patriots, who they did lose a close game to earlier in the season. The New York Jets are welcoming the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13.

The Jets need a new head coach

The Jets are a horrible 7-20 since Adam Gase became the head coach. The New York Jets fan base wants answers to why he is still the coach for the Jets. Gase ended the 2019 season with a 6-2 record and this could've saved his job for one more year.

The Jets are now 0-11 and Gase has one foot out of the door in New York.

The New York Jets will most likely let him finish out the season beings they have nothing to lose. It would be surprising if Adam Gase makes it past the playoffs without being fired as head coach.

LOOKING AT THE NEW YORK JETS JOB LIKE

If it were up to New York Jets fan base, he would have been gone after Week 3 of the 2020 season. The Jets fan base is very vocal and are not afraid to speak their minds about their football team. New York Jets is not a top coaching job because of the fan base.