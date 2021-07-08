2021-22 NFL fantasy football rankings by position for PPR leagues

NFL fantasy football leagues have become extremely popular of late. Fantasy leagues generally have ten to twelve teams in each league. Two types of fantasy football leagues are most common: the PPR leagues and Dynasty leagues.

Every year before the NFL fantasy football leagues kick off, team owners start to do their research. Many team owners turn to NFL mock drafts, player rankings, and past season success for advice. With the NFL season 63 days away, here's a quick look at the top-ranked players by position for PPR leagues.

2021-2022 NFL fantasy football player rankings for PPR leagues

NFL fantasy football team owners tend to wait until the later rounds to select a quarterback in PPR leagues. When it comes to PPR leagues, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends are the most important players.

Quarterbacks

#1 Patrick Mahomes Fantasy point projections: 401.7

#2 Josh Allen Fantasy point projections: 395

#3 Lamar Jackson Fantasy point projections: 366.7

#4 Tom Brady Fantasy point projections: 357.8

#5 Russell Wilson Fantasy point projections: 349.9

Running Backs

#1 Christian McCaffrey Fantasy point projections: 324

#2 Dalvin Cook Fantasy point projections: 288.5

#3 Alvin Kamara Fantasy point projections: 275.5

#4 Saquon Barkley Fantasy point projections: 264.6

#5 Aaron Jones Fantasy point projections: 263.3

Wide Receivers

#1 Davante Adams Fantasy point projections: 321

#2 Calvin Ridley Fantasy point projections: 316.7

#3 Tyreek Hill Fantasy point projections: 313.8

#4 DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy point projections: 299.2

#5 Stefon Diggs Fantasy point projections: 289.3

Tight Ends

#1 Travis Kelce Fantasy point projections: 291.2

#2 Darren Waller Fantasy point projections: 259.4

#3 George Kittle Fantasy point projections: 219.4

#4 Kyle Pitts Fantasy point projections: 199.4

#5 T.J. Hockenson Fantasy point projections: 194.2

Flex Options

#1 Christian McCaffrey Fantasy point projections: 324

#2 Davante Adams Fantasy point projections: 321

#3 Calvin Ridley Fantasy point projections: 316.7

#4 Tyreek Hill Fantasy point projections: 313.8

#5 DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy point projections: 299.2

Defense

#1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense Fantasy point projections: 135.7

#2 Los Angeles Rams Defense Fantasy point projections: 121.1

#3 Green Bay Packers Defense Fantasy point projections: 119.2

#4 Buffalo Bills Defense Fantasy point projections: 119.1

#5 Kansas City Chiefs Defense Fantasy point projections: 115.9

Kickers

#1 Tuckey McCann Fantasy point projections: 158.8

#2 Jason Meyers Fantasy point projections: 154

#3 Brandon McManus Fantasy point projections: 153.5

#4 Tyler Bass Fantasy point projections: 152.8

#5 Justin Tucker Fantasy point projections: 151.7

(All point projections were provided by Pro Football Focus)

