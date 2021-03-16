2021 NFL Draft: 3 offensive lineman prospects for the Detroit Lions

After finishing last in the NFC North with a losing 5-11 record, the Detroit Lions showed that they are a team in need of fresh impetus during the NFL off-season.

The Lions haven't made the NFL playoffs since 2016, and new head coach Dan Campbell has some big decisions to make before autumn. Campbell must strengthen the Lions' roster significantly if fans in the motor city are to get back to post-season NFL action.

The rebuild behind the line is most certainly underway, at least: former Lions' franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford has already been shipped off to the Los Angeles Rams in a trade that saw Jared Goff head to Detroit.

Who's the better QB among Stafford and Goff? That's a conversation for another day, though, but it'll at least be a different-looking offense for Lions fans, come September. The unknown has a rather exciting quality to it, I've always thought.

But regardless of who the man is under center, for the Lions to catch the Packers at the top of the NFC North, they will need to add the finishing touches to an improving offensive line. Neither Stafford nor the incoming Jared Goff is a mobile QB; both rely on strong pocket presence and need the front five to hold up, giving them a chance to make plays.

The Lions OL was ranked 13th in the NFL via PFF last year, with C Frank Ragnow (80.3; 2nd in NFL) a particular standout. Adding the final piece of the jigsaw and cementing the current crop of OLs as one of the elite units in the NFC could be just the ticket to take Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions from the bottom of the NFC North to the middle of the NLF playoff picture.

On that note, here are three offensive lineman prospects for the Detroit Lions to consider at the 2021 NFL Draft next month:

What NFL Draft picks do the Lions have?

2018 NFL Draft

Round 1: 7th overall.

Advertisement

Round 2: 41st overall.

Round 3: 72nd overall.

... and so on.

NFL Draft: Three offensive lineman prospects for the Detroit Lions (one for each of the first three rounds)

Ohio State vs Northwestern

2021 NFL Draft: First Round - Offensive tackle, Rashawn Slater, Northwestern (Pick #7)

Rashawn Slater vs Chase Young😳



OT2 in the 2021 Draft Class



pic.twitter.com/S2SEnl8HzB — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 9, 2021

Chances are that the Bengals will take this year's biggest OL draft prospect, Oregon's Penei Sewell, with pick number 6 of the NFL Draft.

Steaming in with pick 7, if the Lions deem the OL to be the area in most need of an upgrade (I don't think they will, but if they do...) Northwestern's Rashawn Slater is the man most analysts rate as being the second-best prospect on the board.

The Wildcat Slater is capable of playing at both LT and LG. If stationed in an offensive line next to C Frank Ragnow, LT Taylor Decker and sophomore-hopeful Jonah Jackson, the Lions would have a young, industrious wall ahead of Jared Goff that could buy the former Ram the extra seconds he so often needs to deliver the killer pass.

Advertisement

2021 NFL Draft: Second Round - Right/Left guard, Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (Pick 41)

Where will Alex Leatherwood and other former five-stars go in this year's NFL Draft? @rivalsmike gives his thoughts: https://t.co/hzRGyO3cln pic.twitter.com/9ohQxj8s9y — Rivals (@Rivals) March 14, 2021

You can do a lot worse than taking an accomplished NCAA Championship-winning offensive linemen with your second pick of the NFL draft.

Alabama's Alex Leatherwood was a vital component in the Crimson Tide team that lifted college football's biggest prize earlier this year. Capable of playing on either side of the guard, Leatherwood has the strength to overpower opposing defenders and could grow into a real force in the NFL if he's able to up the physicality by a few notches.

Leatherwood is also a fabulous piece to utilize in a successful run game, as he's capable of cutting angles and moving defenders out of the way, which could lead to increased output from sophomore running-back D'Andre Swift.

The Lions will need Swift firing on all cylinders if they want to play the NFL playoffs next season. Leatherwood is a guy who could help them do just that.

2021 NFL Draft: Third Round - Right/Left guard, Trey Smith, Tenessee (Pick 72)

Advertisement

Tennessee LG Trey Smith with the huge size advantage here but love to see him pull and bury the defender on this TD run against Auburn. pic.twitter.com/moXC3YW3gX — Glenn Naughton (@AceFan23) February 5, 2021

If the Lions opt to wait until the third-round before strengthening the OL, one player who might still be on the board is Tennessee's physical powerhouse, Trey Smith.

The 6' 6", 330 lb prospect, who can play in both the guard and tackle positions, is known to have a mean streak, and, due to his ability to fill different roles across the OL, he would be a fine addition to the Lions roster.

What do you think of our picks to help fill the Lions' needs at OL in the 2021 NFL Draft? Did we miss someone? Have your say in the comments section below: