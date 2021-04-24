2021 NFL Draft: 5 most realistic picks for Baltimore Ravens in the first round

The Baltimore Ravens have several elite players on their roster and are expected to challenge for the title in 2021, regardless of what happens between now and autumn.

However, after losing out to Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs last year and failing to score a single TD in a humbling 17-3 defeat, the Baltimore Ravens know they have work to do to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013.

Top five picks the Baltimore Ravens could make in the 2021 NFL Draft

Left OT Orlando Brown Jr. joined the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week in a deal that saw the Baltimore Ravens receive the first, third and fourth-round picks in this year's NFL Draft, along with a fifth-rounder in 2022.

The Baltimore Ravens now have the 27th and 31st picks in next week's NFL draft. On that note, let's have a look at five players, in no particular order, the Ravens could target in the first round. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 WR Rondale Moore

🗣️ "In little league I was scoring probably a minimum five times a game. Usually when I got to about eight the refs basically told the coach I couldn't carry the ball anymore."



Rondale Moore discusses 1am quarterback calls, mercy rules and his rise to stardom. | ✍️ @ch_skysports — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) April 23, 2021

Likened with the 49ers' hard-running WR Deebo Samuel, Purdue's Rondale Moore is the type of player Lamar Jackson could love to have alongside him in the Baltimore Ravens' offense.

In his college career, Moore showcased his outstanding ability to make tough yards after catches. The aggressive nature of his play could endear himself to the Baltimore Ravens faithful.

Not to mention, Moore's PFF grade of 91 over the course of his college career makes him the fifth-highest-graded receiver in this year's draft.

#2 OT Samuel Cosmi

OT Samuel Cosmi started 34 games in three seasons, with 13 starts at right tackle in 2018 & 21 at left tackle over the past two seasons.



Draft Digest 📋 | @SiriusXMNFL https://t.co/k28Q438G22 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 19, 2021

With his ability to play in both the left and right tackle slots along the offensive line, Texas' big man Samuel Cosmi could be a fine addition to the Baltimore Ravens' roster in this year's NFL draft.

Cosmi registered an 89.5 pass-blocking grade against power-five defenses - the highest in the 2021 class. He was the highest-rated pass-blocker against ranked teams, registering a 91.3 grade via PFF.

#3 EDGE Jayson Oweh

Jayson Oweh put on a show at Penn State's Pro Day pic.twitter.com/BOhI8GDtCA — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 25, 2021

A Penn State Nittany Lions prospect, Jayson Oweh is a physical freak of nature. He is one of the fastest players in any position at the draft this year and has the athletic potential to go on to achieve great things.

Oweh's pass rush stats might not make for great reading in terms of sacks, but make no mistake, the Lion consistently beats his man at the line of scrimmage and can generate QB pressure in a way most other DEs in this year's NFL class simply cannot match.

#4 WR Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore caught 97% of catchable targets beyond the line of scrimmage in 2020.



Best among all WRs in College Football. pic.twitter.com/gxpaw1okof — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 23, 2021

Ole' Mississippi Rebels' Elijah Moore ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35s on his pro day; he is lightning-fast.

Moore's handling skills are second to none in his position in this year's NFL draft: he caught 97% of catchable targets beyond the line in 2020.

With the likes of DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Rashod Bateman unlikely to be on the board come picks 29 and 31, the Baltimore Ravens could do a lot worse than the Rebels' wideout, who caught 1,193 yards worth of airmail and registered eight TDs last season.

#5 OT Teven Jenkins

Offensive Tackle Teven Jenkins across four seasons at Oklahoma State:

🔸 Pass-blocking snaps: 1,129

🔸 QB sacks allowed: 2

(Via pff college football)



He is projected to be a late 1st-early 2nd round pick. pic.twitter.com/6aeDN9bprx — Talks With T-Time Podcast (@TalkWithTTimeP1) April 16, 2021

If Samuel Cosmi isn't on the board by the time the Ravens get on the clock, one absolute specimen of an offensive lineman who just might be available is Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins.

In four seasons of high-level college ball with the Sooners, Jenkins, who can play in multiple positions across the OL, allowed just two sacks and would be a fine replacement for the now-departed Orlando Brown Jr.