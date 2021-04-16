2021 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals draft picks, team needs and mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a tough spot, as their franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow, is coming off an injury that cut short his rookie season. The Bengals have eight total picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals Draft Picks

Round 1: 5th pick

Round 2: 38th pick

Round 3: 69th pick

Round 4: 111th pick

Round 5: 149th pick

Round 6: 190th pick

Round 7: 202nd pick, 235th pick

2021 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals Team Needs

Primary Positional Needs

Wide receiver, offensive tackle

Secondary Positional Needs

Interior offensive lineman, cornerback, edge rusher, tight end, linebacker

Ancillary Positional Needs

Safety, linebacker, quarterback, cornerback

Don't Need

Running back

2021 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals full mock draft

First Round 5th overall pick: WR Ja'Marr Chase - LSU

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson vs LSU

The Cincinnati Bengals recently signed Thaddeus Moss, who was a part of the 2019 national championship team at LSU.

With the fifth-overall pick, the Bengals could add another former LSU player from that same team, Ja'Marr Chase. Chase is the number one wide receiver prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. Chase and Burrow had amazing exploits at LSU.

Second Round 38th overall pick: OT Liam Eichenberg - Notre Dame

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

The Cincinnati Bengals could receive an NFL-ready offensive tackle with Liam Eichenberg. He has great fundamentals and footwork.

Eichenberg has the experience in protecting unpredictable quarterbacks like Joe Burrow. He is an offensive tackle who could step in Week 1 and start for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Third Round 69th overall pick: IOL Creed Humphrey - Oklahoma

Big 12 Football Championship - Baylor vs Oklahoma

Creed Humphrey has a lot of experience, with 37 career starts at Oklahoma. He has blocked quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts during his time with the Sooners.

The Cincinnati Bengals will get a starting center if they draft Creed Humphrey. With his athletic ability, Humphrey could easily move over to the guard position if the Bengals need him to in the future.

Fourth Round 111th overall pick: Edge Rusher Patrick Jones II - Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Edge Rusher Patrick Jones II

The Cincinnati Bengals could get an edge rusher who fires off the football with great pass-rushing moves.

Patrick Jones II has some work to do in terms of dropping back in coverage. The Bengals are in need of pass rushers and run defenders in their defensive front, something they'll get with Patrick Jones II.

Fifth Round 149th overall pick: LB Dylan Moses - Alabama

Alabama LB Dylan Moses

Dylan Moses comes with a lot of experience; he has spent time at all three linebacker positions in Alabama.

He is a hard-hitting linebacker who rarely misses tackles. Moses is coming from a college that produces a ton of NFL talent and could be able to make an instant impact for the Cincinnati Bengals in defense.

Sixth Round 190th overall pick: Safety Parris Ford - Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Safety Parris Ford

The Cincinnati Bengals could get a safety who has good ball skills; Parris Ford plays the safety position physically and aggressively.

He also possesses great range for a safety, and the Cincinnati Bengals could use that to their advantage in coverage. Ford will need some time to develop but should be able to contribute to the Bengals defense by his second year.

Seventh Round 202nd overall pick: CB Marco Wilson - Florida

Florida CB Marco Wilson

Marco Wilson is a cornerback that can play both the outside and slot cornerback positions.

Wilson has great length and good range, and he covers ground extremely well. The Cincinnati Bengals would receive a corner who has great instincts and has the ability to quickly process what the offense is running.

Seventh Round 235th overall pick: TE Quintin Morris - BGSU

BGSU TE Quintin Morris

Quinton Morris is undersized for a tight end, at 6' 2". The Bengals could benefit from transitioning him into a wide receiver at some point.

The Cincinnati Bengals could end their 2021 NFL Draft by addressing their tight end need by drafting in Morris.