2021 NFL Draft: How many rounds are on day 2 of the draft? Full Draft Order for Day 2

Football returned to our screens last night. Okay, not actual football -- September 9 is when the real spectacle begins -- but the 2021 NFL Draft got underway in Cleveland, Ohio last night, and fans were treated to quite the spectacle of music, lights, and draft action.

Fortunately for us all, the party has only just begun, and there will be a further two days of the 2021 NFL Draft to enjoy.

The action is set to continue tonight at 7 pm EST.

How many rounds are there on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft?

Both the second and third rounds of the draft are set to get underway this evening.

Each team will be making at least one selection, and this will be the first time at this year's event that the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, and Los Angeles Rams get to pick.

The entire spectacle is executed to last somewhere between four and five hours, depending on how much time each franchise wishes to take.

What is the full draft order for Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft?

Round 2 of 2021 NFL Draft

33. Jacksonville Jaguars

34. New York Jets

35. Atlanta Falcons

36. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

37. Philadelphia Eagles

38. Cincinnati Bengals

39. Carolina Panthers

40. Denver Broncos

41. Detroit Lions

42. New York Giants

43. San Francisco 49ers

44. Dallas Cowboys

45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)

46. New England Patriots

47. Los Angeles Chargers

48. Las Vegas Raiders

49. Arizona Cardinals

50. Miami Dolphins

51. Washington Football Team

52. Chicago Bears

53. Tennessee Titans

54. Indianapolis Colts

55. Pittsburgh Steelers

56. Seattle Seahawks

57. Los Angeles Rams

58. Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore Ravens)

59. Cleveland Browns

60. New Orleans Saints

61. Buffalo Bills

62. Green Bay Packers

63. Kansas City Chiefs

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 3 of 2021 NFL Draft

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. New York Jets

67. Houston Texans

68. Atlanta Falcons

69. Cincinnati Bengals

70. Philadelphia Eagles

71. Denver Broncos

72. Detroit Lions

73. Carolina Panthers

74. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco 49ers)

75. Dallas Cowboys

76. New York Giants

77. Los Angeles Chargers

78. Minnesota Vikings

79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)

80. Las Vegas Raiders

81. Miami Dolphins

82. Washington Football Team

83. Chicago Bears

84. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)

85. Tennessee Titans

86. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

87. Pittsburgh Steelers

88. Los Angeles Rams

89. Cleveland Browns

90. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)

91. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints)

92. Green Bay Packers

93. Buffalo Bills

94. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

96. New England Patriots*

97. Los Angeles Chargers*

98. New Orleans Saints*

99. Dallas Cowboys*

100. Tennessee Titans*

101. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)*

102. San Francisco 49ers*

103. Los Angeles Rams*

104. Baltimore Ravens*

105. New Orleans Saints