2021 NFL Draft: How many rounds are on day 2 of the draft? Full Draft Order for Day 2

Football returned to our screens last night. Okay, not actual football -- September 9 is when the real spectacle begins -- but the 2021 NFL Draft got underway in Cleveland, Ohio last night, and fans were treated to quite the spectacle of music, lights, and draft action.
Fortunately for us all, the party has only just begun, and there will be a further two days of the 2021 NFL Draft to enjoy.
The action is set to continue tonight at 7 pm EST.
How many rounds are there on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft?
Both the second and third rounds of the draft are set to get underway this evening.
Each team will be making at least one selection, and this will be the first time at this year's event that the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, and Los Angeles Rams get to pick.
The entire spectacle is executed to last somewhere between four and five hours, depending on how much time each franchise wishes to take.
What is the full draft order for Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft?
Round 2 of 2021 NFL Draft
33. Jacksonville Jaguars
34. New York Jets
35. Atlanta Falcons
36. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
37. Philadelphia Eagles
38. Cincinnati Bengals
39. Carolina Panthers
40. Denver Broncos
41. Detroit Lions
42. New York Giants
43. San Francisco 49ers
44. Dallas Cowboys
45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)
46. New England Patriots
47. Los Angeles Chargers
48. Las Vegas Raiders
49. Arizona Cardinals
50. Miami Dolphins
51. Washington Football Team
52. Chicago Bears
53. Tennessee Titans
54. Indianapolis Colts
55. Pittsburgh Steelers
56. Seattle Seahawks
57. Los Angeles Rams
58. Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore Ravens)
59. Cleveland Browns
60. New Orleans Saints
61. Buffalo Bills
62. Green Bay Packers
63. Kansas City Chiefs
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 3 of 2021 NFL Draft
65. Jacksonville Jaguars
66. New York Jets
67. Houston Texans
68. Atlanta Falcons
69. Cincinnati Bengals
70. Philadelphia Eagles
71. Denver Broncos
72. Detroit Lions
73. Carolina Panthers
74. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco 49ers)
75. Dallas Cowboys
76. New York Giants
77. Los Angeles Chargers
78. Minnesota Vikings
79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)
80. Las Vegas Raiders
81. Miami Dolphins
82. Washington Football Team
83. Chicago Bears
84. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)
85. Tennessee Titans
86. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
87. Pittsburgh Steelers
88. Los Angeles Rams
89. Cleveland Browns
90. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)
91. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints)
92. Green Bay Packers
93. Buffalo Bills
94. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)
95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96. New England Patriots*
97. Los Angeles Chargers*
98. New Orleans Saints*
99. Dallas Cowboys*
100. Tennessee Titans*
101. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)*
102. San Francisco 49ers*
103. Los Angeles Rams*
104. Baltimore Ravens*
105. New Orleans Saints