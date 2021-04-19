2021 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts draft picks, team needs and mock draft

The Indianapolis Colts traded former Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz this off-season after Phillip Rivers announced his retirement. Indianapolis have six total picks in the 2021 NFL Draft as they enter the Carson Wentz era in 2021.
2021 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts Draft Picks
- Round 1: 21st pick
- Round 2: 54th pick
- Round 3: None
- Round 4: 127th pick
- Round 5: 165th pick
- Round 6: 206th pick
- Round 7: 248th pick.
2021 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts Team Needs
Primary Positional Needs
- Offensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver
Secondary Positional Needs
- Interior defensive lineman, edge, linebacker, tight end
Ancillary Positional Needs
- Quarterback, safety
Don't Need
- Interior offensive lineman, running back.
2021 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts full mock draft
First Round 21st overall pick: Indianapolis Colts select WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU.
Terrace Marshall Jr. finally got to step out of Ja'Marr Chase's shadow during the 2020 college football season. Marshall took advantage of the opportunity and averaged 100 receiving yards per game and had double-digit touchdowns.
The Indianapolis Colts haven't had an elite wide receiver since Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne. Terrace Marshall Jr. could be the next great Indianapolis Colts' wide receiver.
Second Round 54th overall pick: Samuel Cosmi - Texas
Samuel Cosmi is the prototypical Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman. He has started 34 of 35 games for the Texas Longhorns during his college career.
The Indianapolis Colts are known for their offensive line, so Cosmi could be a great fit standing 6' 7" and 310 pounds.
Fourth Round 127th overall pick: CB Ambry Thomas - Michigan
The Indianapolis Colts had one of the top defenses in the NFL during the 2020-21 NFL season.
The Indianapolis Colts could address their need at the cornerback position with their fourth-round pick.
Ambry Thomas out of Michigan makes a lot of sense for the Colts. Thomas plays the corner position with great awareness. He plays physical and can disrupt routes with the way he plays the position.
Fifth Round 165th overall pick: LB Derrick Barnes - Purdue
Derrick Barnes helped his draft stock on his Pro Day last month. The Indianapolis Colts have a lot of talent at the linebacker position.
Barnes is going to need some work, as he has got some areas that need to be improved before he starts in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts could draft him and move him to the defensive end.
Sixth Round 206th overall pick: Edge Rusher Chris Rumph II - Duke
The Indianapolis Colts could get a steal in the 2021 NFL Draft by drafting Chris Rumph II in the sixth round.
Rumph II played on the inside and outside of the defensive line at Duke. The Indianapolis Colts could receive an edge rusher who has the playing style to make an impact.
Seventh Round 248th overall pick: QB Shane Buechele - SMU
Shane Buechele started his college career at Texas before he moved to SMU after sustaining an injury.
Buechele has the ability to move up to the number two spot on the Colts' depth chart with some work. He's definitely a developmental quarterback but doesn't yet cause a quarterback competition for the top spot.