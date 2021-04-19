2021 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts draft picks, team needs and mock draft

The Indianapolis Colts traded former Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz this off-season after Phillip Rivers announced his retirement. Indianapolis have six total picks in the 2021 NFL Draft as they enter the Carson Wentz era in 2021.

2021 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts Draft Picks

Round 1: 21st pick

21st pick Round 2: 54th pick

54th pick Round 3: None

None Round 4: 127th pick

127th pick Round 5: 165th pick

165th pick Round 6: 206th pick

206th pick Round 7: 248th pick.

2021 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts Team Needs

Primary Positional Needs

Offensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver

Secondary Positional Needs

Interior defensive lineman, edge, linebacker, tight end

Ancillary Positional Needs

Quarterback, safety

Don't Need

Interior offensive lineman, running back.

2021 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts full mock draft

First Round 21st overall pick: Indianapolis Colts select WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU.

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson vs LSU

Terrace Marshall Jr. finally got to step out of Ja'Marr Chase's shadow during the 2020 college football season. Marshall took advantage of the opportunity and averaged 100 receiving yards per game and had double-digit touchdowns.

The Indianapolis Colts haven't had an elite wide receiver since Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne. Terrace Marshall Jr. could be the next great Indianapolis Colts' wide receiver.

Terrace Marshall Jr. didn't drop a single pass in the redzone at LSU (25 targets) pic.twitter.com/12FisbwNZ6 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 18, 2021

Second Round 54th overall pick: Samuel Cosmi - Texas

Texas Longhorns OT Samuel Cosmi

Samuel Cosmi is the prototypical Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman. He has started 34 of 35 games for the Texas Longhorns during his college career.

The Indianapolis Colts are known for their offensive line, so Cosmi could be a great fit standing 6' 7" and 310 pounds.

Fourth Round 127th overall pick: CB Ambry Thomas - Michigan

Michigan CB Ambry Thomas

The Indianapolis Colts had one of the top defenses in the NFL during the 2020-21 NFL season.

The Indianapolis Colts could address their need at the cornerback position with their fourth-round pick.

Ambry Thomas out of Michigan makes a lot of sense for the Colts. Thomas plays the corner position with great awareness. He plays physical and can disrupt routes with the way he plays the position.

Ambry Thomas has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.



Thomas was tied for the highest-graded Big Ten CB (80.8) ahead of 2020. pic.twitter.com/Q8CaAcQwnx — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) August 20, 2020

Fifth Round 165th overall pick: LB Derrick Barnes - Purdue

Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes

Derrick Barnes helped his draft stock on his Pro Day last month. The Indianapolis Colts have a lot of talent at the linebacker position.

Barnes is going to need some work, as he has got some areas that need to be improved before he starts in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts could draft him and move him to the defensive end.

Sixth Round 206th overall pick: Edge Rusher Chris Rumph II - Duke

Duke Edge Rusher Chris Rumph II

The Indianapolis Colts could get a steal in the 2021 NFL Draft by drafting Chris Rumph II in the sixth round.

Rumph II played on the inside and outside of the defensive line at Duke. The Indianapolis Colts could receive an edge rusher who has the playing style to make an impact.

Seventh Round 248th overall pick: QB Shane Buechele - SMU

SMU QB Shane Buechele

Shane Buechele started his college career at Texas before he moved to SMU after sustaining an injury.

Buechele has the ability to move up to the number two spot on the Colts' depth chart with some work. He's definitely a developmental quarterback but doesn't yet cause a quarterback competition for the top spot.