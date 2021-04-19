2021 NFL Draft: New England Patriots draft picks, team needs and mock draft

The New England Patriots have added a lot of talent on the offensive and defensive side of the football this off-season. They have expressed interest in trading up for one of the top five quarterbacks. The Patriots currently have ten draft picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft: New England Patriots Draft Picks

Round 1: 15th pick

15th pick Round 2: 46th pick

46th pick Round 3: 96th pick

96th pick Round 4: 120th pick, 122nd pick, 139th pick

120th pick, 122nd pick, 139th pick Round 5: 177th pick

177th pick Round 6: 188th pick, 197th pick

188th pick, 197th pick Round 7: 242nd pick.

2021 NFL Draft: New England Patriots Team Needs

Primary Positional Needs

Quarterback, linebacker, wide receiver

Secondary Positional Needs

Cornerback, safety, wide receiver, running back, interior defensive lineman

Ancillary Positional Needs

Cornerback, edge, interior offensive line, offensive tackle

Don't Need

Tight end.

2021 NFL Draft: New England Patriots full mock draft

First Round 15th overall pick: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame

Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

After failing to trade into the top 5 of the 2021 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots will look to fill their need at linebacker.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be a great fit for the Patriots defense. Owusu-Koramoah could contribute in pass defense for the Patriots and give them a linebacker that could make an immediate contribution in his first year.

You will not find a more impressive play in coverage from a linebacker prospect than this one from Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah



The processing speed here is unreal — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) April 15, 2021

Second Round 46th overall pick: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - USC

Notre Dame vs USC

New England went out during free agency and added two wide receivers. The Patriots will look to the 2021 NFL Draft to add another wide man in their offense to accompany Cam Newton.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a hard-working wide receiver who works for every catch and yard he gained at USC. He's a polished pass catcher and route runner. St. Brown could be a great addition for Cam Newton.

Third Round 96th overall pick: QB Kellen Mond - Texas A&M

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond

Kellen Mond is a quarterback who plays with a chip on his shoulder. He has put in a lot of hard work this off-season to raise his draft stock, but he still doesn't get the credit he deserves.

He is the type of quarterback the New England Patriots are looking for. Bill Belichick had a quarterback, Tom Brady, for 20 years that played the game to prove a point. Mond isn't Brady, but his drive and work ethic to be the best evokes memories of Brady.

FACT — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) April 10, 2021

Fourth Round 120th overall pick: Safety Ar'Darius Washington - TCU

TCU Safety Ar'Darius Washington

The New England Patriots have had two veteran players who retired this off-season. They'll look to refill the spot of Patrick Chung, one of the retired players, with former TCU safety Ar'Darius Washington.

Washington may be undersized, but he plays the safety position with a lot of physicality. New England's defense is extremely talented, so Ar'Darius Washington could be a good fit.

Fourth Round 122nd overall pick: IDL Jay Tufele - USC

USC IDL Jay Tufele

Jay Tufele uses his 6' 3" 315 pounds advantage on the defensive line. The Patriots have an experienced defense, so Tufele could add immense value. Tufele still has room for growth, and he will get the best chance to do that with the New England Patriots.

Fourth Round 139th overall pick: CB Rodarius Williams - Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State CB Rodarius Williams

The former Oklahoma State cornerback is the older brother of the Cleveland Browns' corner, Greedy Williams.

Rodarius has started for the Oklahoma State Cowboys since his redshirt freshman season. The Patriots could receive a corner who plays the position with a lot of aggressiveness and can cause route disruptions. New England will also get an experienced corner who could step in and play right away.

Fifth Round 177th overall pick: RB Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State

Chuba Hubbard was once ranked towards the top of the running back rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft. Hubbard's NFL projection currently places him as a number two running back.

The Patriots have a number of running backs, and Chuba Hubbard could give them another back who can gain tough yards and produce big plays.

Sixth Round 188th overall pick: IOL Trey Hill - Georgia

Georgia IOL Trey Hill

Trey Hill spent time at both center and guard during his career with the Georgia Bulldogs.

The New England Patriots could receive an offensive lineman who will need some improvements before becoming a starter in the NFL. Considering the amount of time the Patriots ran the football in 2020, Hill could a good fit for the Patriots, but it would take some work to get him prepared to contribute.

Sixth Round 197th overall pick: OT Josh Ball - Marshall

Marshall OT #79 Josh Ball

Josh Ball is another developmental offensive lineman for the New England Patriots.

Ball started left tackle for Marshall and showed his athleticism. The Patriots will need to add size to his frame if they want him to be a contributor at their offensive line.

It could be a couple of seasons before Josh Ball starts for the New England Patriots, but he's a good pick in the sixth round.

Seventh Round 242nd overall pick: Edge Rusher Shaka Toney - Penn State

Penn State Edge Rusher Shaka Toney

The New England Patriots could end their 2021 NFL Draft by selecting Shaka Toney out of Penn State.

Toney may not immediately start for the New England Patriots just yet, but with the right development, he could contribute to the team. Not to mention, he's getting lost in the shuffle of defensive talent from Penn State.