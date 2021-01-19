With the 2020 College Football Season being wrapped up and the 2021 NFL Playoffs coming close to the end. It is time to start focusing on the 2021 NFL Draft and where NFL teams need improvements. One more day stands between a completed NFL draft board and an uncomplete board. That day is January 18, 2021.

January 18, 2021 is the last day that college football athletes can officially declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. With some of the top names in college football already declaring for the draft it makes it easier to NFL teams to complete their boards. Names like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Micah Parsons, Caleb Farley and DeVonta Smith declaring for the draft. The top ten picks are almost all taken care of for NFL franchises.

Lets take a look at how the 2021 NFL Draft looks going into the AFC and NFC Championship games.

First Round of the 2021 NFL Draft Order

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State

1) Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

Jacksonville Jaguars have had an eventful off-season already with firing their head coach Doug Marrone and hiring former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. With all the changes that has happened with the Jaguars, one thing remained the same. Pick Trevor Lawrence with the number one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence in one off-season. Whew. pic.twitter.com/wZVsXprUOC — Cody Wirth (@codyrwirth) January 14, 2021

2) New York Jets (2-14)

New York Jets have yet to announce how they will handle their number two pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It looks like Sam Darnold will be the starting quarterback for the Jets in the 2021 NFL Season. Which makes the decision at number two even more difficult for the Jets.

3) Atlanta Falcons (4-12)

Atlanta Falcons are another team in the top ten of the 2021 NFL Draft that must make a decision on their quarterback position. Matt Ryan is coming to the end of his NFL career. Is it time for a change? That is a question that the Falcons will need to answer before entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

4) Miami Dolphins (10-6), Received from Houston Texans from Laremy Tunsil trade

Miami Dolphins fell into the fourth overall pick. They will look to select a wide receiver with this pick. With their number four pick the Miami Dolphins will have the option to select either Devonta Smith or Ja'Marr Chase.

5) Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1)

Cincinnati Bengals found their franchise quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft when they selected LSU Tigers' quarterback Joe Burrow. Now it is time for the Bengals to build around the young star. Cincinnati will start upfront with their offensive line or at the wide receiver position.

6) Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1)

Philadelphia is another team that is going through changes at the head coaching position. They have a quarterback that was supposed to be their franchise and he now wants out of Philadelphia. The Eagles will most likely go defense with their top ten pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

7) Detroit Lions (5-11)

Detroit Lions could also be a potential landing spots for one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft. Matthew Stafford has been brought up a lot in NFL trade rumors come draft day or before the draft. Detroit is going to have a new head coach and have the possibility of having a new look at quarterback as well.

8) Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Carolina Panthers are still unsure whether quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is there guy for the future. They have met with former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. Most likely we will see the Panthers go defense with their eighth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft but anything could happen.

9) Denver Broncos (5-11)

Denver Broncos have high hopes for Drew Lock's ability to lead their team to success. We could potentially see the Broncos go with a defensive lineman with this pick. But they need help all around their defense and if Patrick Surtain II or Caleb Farley are sitting there at nine. The Broncos will jump all over one of the two cornerbacks.

10) Dallas Cowboys (6-10)

TE

11) New York Giants (6-10)

12) San Francisco 49ers (6-10)

13) Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

14) New England Patriots (7-9)

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth

One thing that the New England Patriots have been missing is a good tight end. Pat Freiermuth has a lot of the same skills that former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had. He is a mountain for quarterbacks to throw to and would be a great redzone threat. Bill Belichick would thrive with Freiermuth at the tight end position for the New England Patriots.

15) Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

16) Washington Football Team (7-9)

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones

Washington Football Team would get a gift if they can select Mac Jones with the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have a lot of questions at the quarterback position. Mac Jones answers a lot of them with the 2020 college football season he had at Alabama. Jones has steadily climbed up the rankings and has shown he is ready to be an NFL quarterback.

Breaking: Alabama QB Mac Jones has announced he's declaring for the NFL draft. pic.twitter.com/KJpa8R2SfB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2021

17) Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

18) Arizona Cardinals (8-8)

19) Chicago Bears (8-8)

20) Miami Dolphins (10-6)

Clemson running back Travis Etienne

With selecting a wide receiver with their number four pick. Miami Dolphins will look to get their running back position under control. Travis Etienne would give the Dolphins a running back that can catch and run through the tackles. If Travis Etienne is available the Dolphins will pick him up.

21) Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

22) Tennessee Titans (11-5)

23) Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15), Received from Rams in Jalen Ramsey trade

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman

Jacksonville Jaguars will wait till the second round to select an offensive tackle. Rashod Bateman put together an amazing 2019 season at Minnesota. Bateman would come in and be a solid second or third option for Trevor Lawrence to throw to on Sundays.

26) Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

27) Cleveland Browns (11-5)

28) New Orleans Saints (12-4)

29) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

30) Buffalo Bills (13-3)

31) Green Bay Packers (13-3)

32) Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

