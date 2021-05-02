2021 NFL Draft Results: Which team had the best draft picks?

Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens made great selections during the 2021 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns had the best NFL Draft out of all 32 teams. Cleveland didn't have a single player that had a draft grade under 50.

The Browns went defense heavy during this year's draft and came out successful. With the majority of the NFL looking for offensive talent, the Cleveland Browns capitalized on that and played it to their advantage. Cleveland had a successful off-season and added even more talent to their defense during the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft Results: Cleveland Browns first-round pick Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern

NFL Draft Pick Greg Newsome CB Northwestern

The Cleveland Browns may have gotten the best cornerback in the draft. Greg Newsome can do it all on the field. He's great in man coverage and has the ability to make plays in zone coverage.

#Browns 1st round CB Greg Newsome II yards allowed in 2020:



- Nebraska: 27

- Purdue: 59

- Wisconsin: 7

- Michigan State: 0

- Illinois: 0

- Ohio State: 0

Newsome may not be a huge playmaker but his ability to break up passes makes up for that. He possesses the tackling talent to help the Browns when it comes to stopping the run. Newsome has the size and instincts to matchup with receivers in press coverage.

2021 NFL Draft Results: Cleveland Browns second-round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame v Duke

When the Cleveland Browns saw Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fall to the second round, they knew they needed to trade up to get him. Owusu-Koramoah plays the linebacker position with great instinct, agility and quickness. He always finds himself around the ball.

His ability to close in on the ball-carrier makes him an instant contributor to the Browns defense. The former Notre Dame linebacker was the number one overall linebacker in the draft and the 12th ranked overall prospect. Cleveland made an upgrade in their pass defense with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

2021 NFL Draft Results: Cleveland Browns third-round pick Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz

The Cleveland Browns selected the fastest wide receiver in the draft. Anthony Schwartz fits the Cleveland Browns offense. He will line up in the slot and cause problems with his speed. Schwartz doesn't catch the football, he snatches it out of the air and then turns the jets on.

One thing Cleveland will need to do with Anthony Schwartz is add more size to his frame. Corners in the NFL are going to bump him at the line and for him to defeat those defenders off the line of scrimmage he will need to add more mass.

2021 NFL Draft Results: Cleveland Browns fourth-round pick James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

Cincinnati OT James Hudson

James Hudson is an interesting pick for the Cleveland Browns. Hudson played high school football at Central Catholic in Toledo, Ohio before heading to Cincinnati. The Browns can use James Hudson on either side of the ball.

Hudson played on the defensive line and transitioned over to the offensive line. Cleveland could transition him back to the defensive side of football for his NFL career. Either way, James Hudson will be a contributor to the Browns, whether it's on offense or defense.

2021 NFL Draft Results: Cleveland Browns fourth-round pick Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai

Tommy Togiai had a breakout season for the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2020 college season. Togiai plays the defensive tackle position with great quickness and power. Cleveland taps into the Ohio talent once again with Tommy Togiai.

The former Ohio State defensive lineman has short arms, but he won't let that slow him down. Togiai uses his hands exceptionally well and goes after the quarterback with a purpose. He'll be an impact player for the Cleveland Browns during his rookie season.

2021 NFL Draft Results: Cleveland Browns fourth-round pick Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Cincinnati v Georgia

They said the fact that the Cleveland Browns landed Richard LeCounte in the fourth-round is still a head scratcher. LeCounte was the sixth-best safety in the draft and the 96th ranked overall prospect. He brings an interesting feel to the Browns.

The Cleveland Browns can use LeCounte on special teams where he stood out from the crowd in high school. His ball skills separate him from the other safeties in the draft. LeCounte is a former wide receiver and when he has the football in his hands, watch out because something great is going to happen.

2021 NFL Draft Results: Cleveland Browns sixth-round pick Demetric Felton, WR, UCLA

NFL Draft Pick: Demetric Felton

Demetric Felton's another athlete for the Cleveland Browns. He played both wide receiver and running back at UCLA. Cleveland will be able to use him in multiple ways during his rookie season. Felton may line up at running back, wide receiver, or kick returner.

Demetric Felton possesses great route running skills and once he gets into the open field he's hard to bring down. The Browns may use him more as a third-down back because of his short arms. Nevertheless, he's an athlete that can be placed anywhere on the field and contribute.