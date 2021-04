2021 NFL Draft: Top 3 realistic picks for each of the 32 teams

With just five days to go until the best day of the year: the 2021 NFL Draft, it's time to present my complete, fully-realistic three-round Mock Draft and to cast an eye on the three most realistic picks for the vast majority of franchise teams (sorry, but trades do happen!).

The teams are listed in the order they picked in the Mock Draft (there were trades; so the order is not the same as it will become next Thursday). There's a lot to get through, so let's get started.

2021 NFL Draft: Top 3 picks for each of the 32 teams

#1 Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and his new wife, Marissa, have pledged $20k to charities in Jacksonville 🙌 https://t.co/wSdrtrIwjI pic.twitter.com/miJvSmdHOo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 18, 2021

First-round, No.1 pick: QB Trevor Lawrence

First-round, No.25 pick: TE Pat Freirmuth

Second-round, No.33 pick: OT Dillon Radunz

Second-round, No.40 pick: S Richie Grant

Third-round, No.65 pick: HB Trey Sermon.

#2 New York Jets

PFF Passing Grade in 2020 among top 2021 Draft QBs:



1. Zach Wilson - 95.5

2. Mac Jones - 94.8

...

6. Justin Fields - 92.2

...

10. Trevor Lawrence - 90.3 pic.twitter.com/Nxkz1A3gQN — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 18, 2021

First-round, No.2 pick: QB Zach Wilson

First-round, No.23 pick: EDGE Jayson Oweh

Second-round, No.34 pick: Najee Harris

Third-round, No.66 pick: G Trey Smith

Third-round, No.86 pick: CB Tre Brown.

#3 San Francisco 49ers

Advertisement

Today is a good day to remind everyone what Justin Fields did to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.



22/28 passing for 385 yards and 6 TDs.pic.twitter.com/A8Tew4MUWt — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 18, 2021

First-round, No.3 pick: QB Justin Fields

Second-round, No.43 pick: CB Aaron Robinson

Third-round, No.102 pick: WR Cornell Powell.

#4 Atlanta Falcons

Highest career grades by Alabama DBs (since 2014):



⚠️ Patrick Surtain II - 93.0

2. Minkah Fitzpatrick - 92.6

3. Marlon Humphrey - 92.1

4. Landon Collins - 91.8

5. Xavier McKinney - 91.2 pic.twitter.com/1nVCba34ih — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 23, 2021

First-round, No.4 pick: CB Patrick Surtain ll

First-round (via trade with Bills), No.30 pick: S Trevon Moehrig

Third-round, No.68 pick: EDGE: Joseph Ossai.

#5 Cincinnati Bengals

Northwestern vs Nebraska

First-round, No.5 pick: OT Rashawn Slater

Second-round, No.38 pick: RB Travis Etienne

Third-round, No.69 pick: WR Cade Johnson.

Advertisement

#6 Miami Dolphins

Penei Sewell: 95.8 PFF Grade in 2019



1st among all offensive players in college football 💪



Is he the pick for Cincy at No. 5? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tJvocZOdC9 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 16, 2021

First-round, No.6 pick: OT Penei Sewell

First-round, No.18 pick: DI Christian Barmore

Second-round, No.36 pick: EDGE Azeez Ojulari

Second-round, No.50 pick: G Kendrick Green

Third-round: No.81 pick: EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo.

#7 Detroit Lions

Ja'Marr Chase: 68% catchable deep ball target % since 2019



#1 in the 2021 draft class 🥇 🏆 pic.twitter.com/A7LaklFDNL — PFF (@PFF) April 18, 2021

First-round, No.7 pick: WR Ja/Marr Chase

Second-round, No.58 pick (via trade): LB Jabril Cox

Third-round, No.72 pick: S Andre Cisco

Third-round, No.101 pick: EDGE Patrick Johnson.

#8 Carolina Panthers

Kyle Pitts was a playmaking machine for @GatorsFB. pic.twitter.com/dPOCoJ78tr — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) April 21, 2021

First-round, No.8 pick: TE Kyle Pitts

Second-round, No.39 pick: WR Dyami Brown

Third-round, No.73 pick: CB Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Advertisement

#9 Denver Broncos

Trey Lance putting on a show at his second pro day 🔥



(via @NDSUfootball) pic.twitter.com/CfxppFJEpW — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 19, 2021

First-round, No.9 pick: QB Trey Lance

Second-round, No.45 pick: LB Zaven Collins

Third-round, No.71 pick: T Liam Eichenberg.

#10 Dallas Cowboys

South Carolina v Georgia

First-round, No.10 pick: CB Jaycee Horn

Second-round, No.44 pick: EDGE Gregory Rousseau

Third-round, No.75 pick: S Ar'Darius Washington

Third-round, No.99 pick: TE Hunter Long.

#11 New York Giants

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

First-round, No.11 pick: WR DeVonta Smith

Second-round, No.42 pick: CB Jevon Holland

Third-round, No.76 pick: T Brady Christensen.

Advertisement

#12 Philadelphia Eagles

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

First-round, No.12 pick: WR Jaylen Waddle

First-round, No.32 pick (via trade with Bucs): CB Caleb Farley

Third-round, No.70 pick: EDGE Rashad Weaver.

#13 Los Angeles Chargers

First-round, No.13 pick: T Christian Darrisaw

Second-round, No.47 pick: G Wyatt Davis

Third-round, No.77 pick: CB Kelvin Joseph

Third-round, No.97 pick: WR Nico Collins.

#14 Minnesota Vikings

Walker Little hasn't played a snap since WK1, 2019, but only allowed ONE pressure over his final seven 2018 games. pic.twitter.com/fSuEF2XRKY — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 21, 2021

First-round, No.14 pick: OT Walker Little

Third-round, No.78 pick: EDGE Cameron Sample

Third-round, No.90 pick (via trade with Ravens): C Creed Humphrey.

Advertisement

#15 New England Patriots

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

First-round, No.15 pick: QB Mac Jones

Second-round, No.46 pick: WR Kadarius Toney

Third-round, No.96 pick: CB Benjamin St-Juste.

#16 Arizona Cardinals

Ohio State v Northwestern

First-round, No.16 pick: CB Greg Newsome ll

Second-round, No.49 pick: DI Alim McNeil.

#17 Cleveland Browns

Buffalo vs Penn State

First-round, No.17 pick: LB Micah Parsons

Third-round, No.89 pick: DI Tommy Togiai

Third-round, No.91 pick: G Ben Cleveland.

Advertisement

#18 Washington football team

Notre Dame vs Michigan

First-round, No.19 pick: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Second-round, No.51 pick: WR Josh Palmer

Third-round, No.74 pick: TE Tommy Tremble

Third-round, No.82 pick: OT Robert Hainsey.

#19 Chicago Bears

Penn State vs Minnesota

First-round, No.20 pick: WR Rashod Bateman

Second-round, No.52 pick: OT Jackson Carman

Third-round, No.83 pick: CB Tay Gowan.

#20 Indianapolis Colts

Western Michigan vs Michigan

First-round, No.21 pick: EDGE Kwity Paye

Second-round, No.54 pick: WR Jaelon Darden.

#21 Tennessee Titans

Arkansas vs Mississippi

Advertisement

First-round, No.22 pick: WR Elijah Moore

Second-round, No.53 pick: EDGE Ronnie Perkins

Third-round, No.85 pick: T Stone Forsyth

Third-round, No.100 pick: CB Thomas Graham Jr.

#22 Pittsburgh Steelers

Teven Jenkins across four seasons at Oklahoma State:

🔸 Pass-blocking snaps: 1,129

🔸 QB sacks allowed: 2 pic.twitter.com/0hOtx0on3s — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 16, 2021

First-round, No.24 pick: OT Teven Jenkins

Second-round, No.55 pick: QB Kyle Trask

Third-round, No.87 pick: RB Michael Carter.

#23 Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona State vs USC

First-round, No.26 pick (via trade with Browns): OT Alijah Vera-Tucker

Second-round, No.48 pick: C Landon Dickerson

Second-round, No.59 pick (via trade with Browns): S Jamar Johnson

Third-round, No.79 pick: CB Eric Stokes

Third-round, N0.80 pick: G Deonte Brown.

#24 Baltimore Ravens

Purdue vs Minnesota

Advertisement

First-round, No.27 pick: OT Samuel Cosmi

First-round, No.31 pick (via trade with Chiefs): WR Rondale Moore

Third-round, No.94 pick (via trade with Chiefs): EDGE Joe Tyron

Third-round, No.104 pick: DI Osa Odighizuwa.

#25 New Orleans Saints

Notre Dame vs USC

First-round, No.28 pick: CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Second-round, No.60 pick: LB Nick Bolton

Third-round, No.98 pick: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Third-round, No.105 pick: QB Sam Ehlinger.

#26 Green Bay Packers

Terrace Marshall Jr has a perfect 158.3 passer rating when lined up at outside WR over the last two seasons.



1st among all pass-catchers. pic.twitter.com/FLmwwrE9Kx — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 8, 2021

First-round, No.29 pick: WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Second-round, No.62 pick: C Quinn Meinerz

Third-round, No.92 pick: LB Chazz Surratt.

#27 Buffalo Bills

Texas A&M vs UCLA

Advertisement

Second-round, No.35 pick: EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Second-round, No.61 pick: HB Javonte Williams

Third-round, No.93 pick: DI Milton Williams.

#28 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson vs Ohio State

Second-round, No.37 pick (via trade with Eagles): S Elijah Holden

Second-round, No.64 pick: QB Davis Mills

Third-round, No.84 pick: DI Levi Onwuzurike

Third-round, No.95 pick: DI Bobby Brown.

#29 Kansas City Chiefs

📽️ Trent Williams

📽️ David Bakhtiari

📽️ Ronnie Stanley



Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood watches the game's best: pic.twitter.com/fgyzS8MiqS — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 1, 2021

Second-round, No.41 pick: OT Alex Leatherwood

Second-round, No.63 pick: EDGE Payton Turner.

#30 Seattle Seahawks

Carlos Basham Jr has AT LEAST 1 QB pressure in all 34 games he started at Wake Forest pic.twitter.com/K69F4RU6mA — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 23, 2021

Advertisement

First-round, No.56 pick: EDGE Carlos Basham Jr.

#31 Los Angeles Rams

Stop sleeping on Kentucky LB Jamin Davis 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CnmP5dOewT — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 31, 2021

First-round, No.57 pick: LB Jamin Davis

Third-round, No.88 pick: G Aaron Banks

Third-round, No.103: CB Tyson Campbell.

#32 Houston Texans

House of Athlete Scouting Combine

Third-round, No.67: QB Kellen Mond.

The full Mock Draft and PFF ratings for each team are as follows:

The complete set of picks for my three-round Mock Draft undertaken on PFF.com