2021 NFL Draft: Top 5 QB Prospects

The 2021 NFL Draft has five quarterbacks that could be franchise quarterbacks.

The most known players at the quarterback positions are Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. There are three other quarterbacks that no one is really talking about that could make an impact in the NFL.

Fields and Lawrence will most likely be the first two quarterbacks off the board but these top five quarterback prospects have the potential to have a great NFL career.

5. Brock Purdy (Iowa State)

Brock Purdy is a quarterback that has a lot of experience at the college level. The knock on Purdy is that he plays in a conference (Big 12) that does not play defense. Scouts feel that Brock Purdy should have bigger numbers coming into the NFL Draft.

Against Big 12 teams, Brock Purdy is 18-6 as the Cyclone QB. He also has an 11-1 record vs. Big 12 teams in Jack Trice Stadium. pic.twitter.com/2WCEcZMXwF — Mike Green (@Beener1435) November 29, 2020

Purdy has a great build for an NFL draft prospect. He also has shown to be mature enough for the NFL. Brock Purdy has shown that he is a great leader on and off the football field. In the 2020 College Football season, Brock Purdy has 2,025 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and has a QBR of 73.3.

Most likely landing spots: Atlanta Falcons, Washington

4. Trey Lance (North Dakota State)

Trey Lance has put together a great career at North Dakota State. Lance has not lost a football game at North Dakota State. In the 2019 season, Lance threw for 2,786 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Just watched Trey Lance highlights. I’m a fan. I admittedly did not like Wentz coming out of NDSU... this kid is a different breed pic.twitter.com/tFH0CiFKc8 — Riley Lanier (@CoachR_Lanier) April 27, 2020

The North Dakota State quarterback has opted out of the 2020 College Football season to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft. Trey Lance is a great dual-threat quarterback that can make a lot of plays with his running ability. He led North Dakota State to the National Championship on the FCS level. Lance can make an impact for any NFL franchise.

Most likely landing spots: Washington, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears

3. Kyle Trask (Florida)

Kyle Trask has put together a season like the former first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft Joe Burrow. Trask has led Florida to a 7-1 record in the 2020 College Football season. The Florida Gators quarterback has been very accurate and smart with his decisions.

Quick primer on just how good Kyle Trask has been lately:



🐊 34 pass TD (SEC record thru 8 games)

🐊 3 TD in all 8 games (UF record)

🐊 200+ yds 16 straight games (1 shy of UF record)

🐊 351.3 yds/game (2nd in nation)

🐊 -110 to win Heisman (Favorite)#GoGators @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/JGS4T6T8pA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 2, 2020

This season Kyle Trask has passed for 2,810 yards, 34 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and has a QBR of 93.4. Trask has a chance to be like Mitch Trubisky and be a surprise pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Depending on if Trevor Lawrence comes out or stays in college will depend on where Trask goes in the NFL Draft.

Most likely landing spots: Falcons, Lions, Bears, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots

2. Justin Fields (Ohio State)

Justin Fields made the best choice of his football career when he transferred from Georgia to Ohio State. Ryan Day has proven to mold quarterbacks to success. Fields has only lost one game as the starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

THANKFUL THAT JUSTIN FIELDS IS MY QB pic.twitter.com/PRHRdcUVjs — Arrogant Ryan Day (@ArrogantBuckeye) November 27, 2020

In his career as the starter for the Buckeyes, Justin Fields has thrown 58 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He is in the race to win the Heisman Trophy and potentially could play for a National Championship. This season Justin Fields has passed for 1,208 yards, 13 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and has a QBR of 94.4 in four games.

Most likely landing spots: Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets

1. Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Trevor Lawrence hasn't directly expressed that he does not want to play in New York for the Jets. But there is some thought that he would forgo the NFL Draft and come back to Clemson to play one more year in college if the Jets landed the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence has only lost one game at Clemson and that was the National Championship game against LSU.

Advertisement

If Trevor Lawrence can lead Clemson to a win against Virginia Tech next week, he will set a new school record for wins by a starting QB.



It would also give him a win against every single ACC team including Notre Dame in his career. The Hokies are the last team he hasn’t played. pic.twitter.com/EYq13agFbT — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 29, 2020

This season Trevor Lawrence has passed for 2,236 yards, 19 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and has a QBR of 86.3. Lawrence has the size for an NFL quarterback and has had scouts dreaming about him on their teams. If Trevor Lawrence decides to come out of college and enter the NFL Draft he will not drop past number two. We could potentially see a Eli Manning and Philip Rivers situation in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Most likely landing spots: Jets, Jaguars