2021 NFL Draft: Who won Day 3 of the draft?

Day three of this year’s draft was a flurry of activity, with 153 players picked in rounds four through seven.

Some teams focused on one specific side of the ball, while others, like the Texans and Seahawks, hardly had any picks to make.

Which teams grabbed the best players left available and improved their squad for 2021 and beyond? Let's take a look at the winners on the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints may have found their successor to Drew Brees on day 3 of this year’s draft. They selected Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book with the 133rd overall pick in the fourth round.

Book threw for 5,864 yards and rushed for another 1,031 yards in his final two seasons in college. NFL pundits believe he will be a great fit in the Saints offense with his ability to throw perfectly timed passes.

The dual-threat QB will be able to develop slowly behind current Saints signal callers Jameis Winston and Taysum Hill.

Green Bay Packers

Advertisement

The Green Bay Packers were winners on day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Why? Because (at the moment) they still have three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers on their roster.

While Rodgers was socializing with Packers teammates and friends at the Kentucky Derby, his team was still holding firm to the star QB remaining on their roster for years to come.

The Packers also drafted running back Kylin Hill late in the seventh round. Hill could be the third-string running back the Packers need after Jamaal Williams left in free agency.

They also solidified their offensive line by drafting two more OL rookies, including local lad Cole Van Lanen.

New York Jets

The New York Jets were big winners on the final day of the NFL Draft simply by drafting a rookie player named Michael Carter… twice!

Draft day double up

That’s right, the Jets drafted star North Carolina running back Michael Carter in the fourth round. They then drafted Duke cornerback Michael Carter II with the 154th pick in the fifth round.

Advertisement

The New York franchise also stocked up on defense on day three, drafting four defensive players after focusing on the offense earlier in the draft.