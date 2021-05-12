2021 NFL Free Agency: 5 players the Seattle Seahawks should target during the off-season

After making it to the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs in 2020, only to come undone against a staunch Los Angeles Rams defense, the Seattle Seahawks had a big off-season ahead of them. Coach Pete Carroll needs to ensure his roster is once again competitive in arguably the NFL's toughest division, the NFC West.

So, how have things gone for the Seattle Seahawks so far? Not great, but not terrible either.

After trading away picks to the New York Jets in a deal that saw S Jamal Adams switch coasts last season, the Seattle Seahawks only made three selections in the 2021 NFL Draft (a record low number of picks). They were: WR D'Wayne Eskridge (second round), CB Tre Brown (fourth round) and OT Stone Forsythe (sixth round).

It's impossible to say how effective these rookie talents would be in 2021. But in terms of volume picking and grabbing elite talent early on, it's difficult to say it was a good draft for the Seattle Seahawks.

On the free agency side of things, the Seattle Seahawks did a great job of retaining some of their key starters: RB Chris Carson, WR Tyler Lockett and C Ethan Pocic head up a long list of players who'll be returning to the fold in 2021.

Carroll also opted to bring in reinforcements. DE Aldon Smith, TE Gerald Everett, DE Kerry Hyder and CB Akhello Witherspoon (among others) will be wearing the famed blue, silver and bright green in the windy city come this autumn. But it's difficult to argue that any of these aforementioned reinforcements are true worldbeaters.

The same goes for the trade deal that saw Gabe Jackson switch Las Vegas for Seattle - good but not great.

So, what else can Pete Carroll and co. potentially do to strengthen their roster in time for September 9 as the talented coach bids to get the Seattle Seahawks back to their first Super Bowl since 2015?

Well, the free agency market would be the best place to look for, so let's deliberate on:

Five free-agency signings the Seattle Seahawks should look for during the off-season

NFL Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

Looking at the Seattle Seahawks' depth chart as it is right now, the following areas could do with some strengthening: cornerback, running back, defensive interior, wide receiver and the offensive line.

Obviously, the Seattle Seahawks don't have the cap room available to strengthen all five positions. But if there is cash to spare, each of the following players has the ability to upgrade the Seattle Seahawks' roster.

So, in no particular order, let's get started:

#1 Richard Sherman, Cornerback, Free Agent

Richard Sherman since 2011:



🔒95.0 PFF Grade (1st)

🔒40 INTs (1st) pic.twitter.com/SkCyrIJZm7 — PFF (@PFF) March 17, 2021

The Seattle Seahawks still have three slots available on the depth chart in the cornerback position. Moreover, rookie Tre Brown would need a wise head to guide him as he settles into a new roster and scheme.

If Richard Sherman is available, why not bring the 5x All-Pro and franchise legend back to Lumen Field? It would make sense to make that move.

#2 Mitchell Schwartz, Offensive Tackle, Free Agent

Best offensive tackle seasons of the decade, per PFF WAR



➤ Mitchell Schwartz 2019

➤ Ryan Ramczyk 2019

➤ Tyron Smith 2015

➤ Mitchell Schwartz 2018 pic.twitter.com/X5weZjKfo0 — PFF (@PFF) July 14, 2020

Mitchell Schwartz has been one of the best offensive tackles of the past decade but is still without a team in 2021.

There have been rumors that the winner of the 2018 PFF award for Best Offensive Tackle could end up with the Kansas City Chiefs. If the move pans out, it will give QB Patrick Mahomes one of the best OLs in the recent history of the sport, on paper, at least.

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is on record saying he wants to see significant improvements along his team's OL. So coach Carroll could do the entire NFL a favor and poach Schwartz out of free agency before Andy Reed makes the Chiefs unbeatable again.

#3 Le'Veon Bell, Running Back, Free Agent

Le'Veon Bell: 340 missed tackles forced on rushes + receptions since 2013



Most in the NFL 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7RJCXAcKmX — PFF (@PFF) October 16, 2020

When Chris Carson went down with an injury in 2020, the Seattle Seahawks' backup RBs were nothing to write home about. DeeJay Dallas registered a couple of 'tuddies', but the 3.2 YPC just wasn't good enough. Rashaad Penny always looks to be an exciting back but is plagued with injury.

In any case, opposing teams were not scared of the Seattle Seahawks' run game, and the team's offense became a one-dimensional passing attack.

Le'Veon Bell hasn't had much luck since leaving the Steelers under a cloud of darkness. But the 2x All-Pro is still one of the best RBs to grace the modern era of pro-football. At 29, he has the potential to be a great back-up to Carson should Pete Carroll opt to bring him in.

#4 KJ Wright, Linebacker, Free Agent

Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles

He may have endured his worst season (from a statistical perspective) to date in 2020, which is likely why Pete Carroll let him leave in the first place. But KJ Wright is the best linebacker available in the market.

The Seattle Seahawks are thin in this position, as only Brooks, Wagner and Barton are currently rostered.

Surely the most obvious fix to the problem would be to simply bring back KJ.

#5 Kenny Stills, Wide Reciever, Free Agent

Divisional Round - Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

There isn't a lot of proven talent in the Seattle Seahawks' receiving corps outside of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

If one of the two players goes down with an injury and incoming rookie D'Wayne Eskridge takes a year to bed in (as is so often the case with rookies), QB Russell Wilson's options would suddenly become very limited.

Kenny Stills didn't enjoy his best season with the Houston Texans in 2020; not by any stretch of imagination: the former Miami Dolphin barely even featured.

Nevertheless, Stills is an experienced pair of hands and a proficient route runner who could do a job in Carroll's offense if required. Stills would be an upgrade on some of the players who could fill out the Seahawks' WR slots at present, that's for sure.

If not Kenny Stills, what about the former Philadelphia Eagle, Alshon Jeffery?