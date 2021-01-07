2020/2021 NFL Honors: Awards schedule and candidates

The 2021 NFL Honors annual award ceremony will be held on February, 6 2021. The ceremony has been held annually since 2011 and is hosted on the night prior to the Super Bowl. This year's edition will be presented on CBS from the Straz Center in Tampa, Florida.

NFL Honors with 2020 winners and 2021 contenders:

AP Most Valuable Player

2019 winner: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

2020 contenders: With the 2020-2021 regular season over, the MVP award is all but assured to go to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at the early February NFL Honors ceremony. Rodgers is a two-time winner of the award and currently sits as a heavy favorite in front of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

AP Coach of the Year

2019 winner: Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

2020 contenders: The 2020 NFL Coach of the Year award seems to be a close fight between two AFC East leaders, the Buffalo Bills Sean McDermott and the Miami Dolphins Brian Flores. Ron Rivera of the Panthers and Kevin Stefanski of the Browns will both also be in contention.

AP Offensive Player of the Year

2019 winner: Saints WR Michael Thomas

2020 contenders: AP OPOY is a much more open race, as per usual, with Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs, and TE Travis Kelce all in contention.

AP Defensive Player of the Year

2019 winner: Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

2020 contenders: Leading an elite Pittsburgh Steelers defense, even with his fellow pass rusher Bud Dupree out with an injury, TJ Watt is the clear favorite for DPOY this season at the 2020 NFL Honors. Aaron Donald and Xavien Howard are potential contenders.

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

2019 winner: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

2020 contenders: Though Vikings WR Justin Jefferson had a massive season this year replacing Diggs in Minnesota, the OROY will likely be awarded to Justin Herbert of the Chargers.

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

2019 winner: 49ers DE Nick Bosa

2020 contenders: One of the clearest award choices for the 2020 NFL Honors is DROY, which will almost certainly be awarded to Washington Football Team's star pass rusher Chase Young.

Other awards include the NFL.com Fantasy Player of the Year Award, the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year, the AP Comeback Player of the Year, and the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award.