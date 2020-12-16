2021 NFL Mock Draft: Top 10 picks

The 2020 college football season is coming to an end and the top prospects are starting to look ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 2020 NFL regular season is also coming toward the end and NFL franchises are starting to ramp up the views on which draft prospects could help their teams. There are a lot of talented players in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

Lets take a look at the top ten picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

1. New York Jets: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

Since last season Trevor Lawrence has been on the top of a lot of draft boards in the NFL. The Clemson Tigers quarterback possesses the right attributes that lead to a successful NFL career. It has been said that he is the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck came out of Stanford. Lawrence is a no brainer pick for the New York Jets with their number one overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Zac Wilson (QB, BYU)

BYU quarterback Zac Wilson has put together a great 2020 College Football Season. Wilson has led BYU to a 10-1 record and has caught the attention of a lot of NFL franchises. Zac Wilson possesses a lot of talent that could work well in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are looking for a change and Zac Wilson gives them an athletic quarterback that can sling the football around.

Highest-graded QB seasons since 2014

🔹 1. Joe Burrow ('19) - 94.9

🔹 2. Zach Wilson ('20) - 94.8

🔹 3. Baker Mayfield ('17) - 94.6

🔹 3. Kyler Murray ('18) - 94.6

🔹 5. Mac Jones ('20) - 94.5 pic.twitter.com/ktx4oHc5J2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 14, 2020

3. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OL, Oregon)

It has been apparent that the Cincinnati Bengals are in need on their offensive line. They need protection for their franchise rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. There were times this season that as soon as the ball was snapped, Burrow had pressure in his face. The Bengals will look to address the issues that surround their offensive line when they select Penei Sewell out of Oregon.

With another loss the Bengals look to have the 3rd pick in the Draft. Lawrence and Fields will most likely go 1-2, giving the Bengals have a shot at Penei Sewell OL out of Oregon. I would say it's time to tank but Taylor's got that covered. pic.twitter.com/pJ4vlHBseg — VegasJake 🇩🇪🇺🇲 (@JakeBig10) December 14, 2020

4. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

The Atlanta Falcons are going to be going through a change at the quarterback position in the next year. Matt Ryan is getting close to the end of his NFL career and the Falcons need a replacement. Justin Fields would bring a different look to the Atlanta Falcons offense. Lets remember the last time the Falcons drafted a mobile quarterback it ended pretty well. Fields would be equipped with a great receiving group and would give them the opportunity to get open with his ability to throw on the run.

The clock is on for the Atlanta Falcons. Make the right move. It’s time. Justin Fields & Trey Lance will be Top 5 picks that can carry the franchise for the next decade. Let’s not get this wrong. pic.twitter.com/ifGcNt0sIe — Coach Darien Antonio Thompson (@CoachDThompson1) October 26, 2020

5. Dallas Cowboys: Rashawn Slater (OL, Northwestern)

Dallas needs help on the defensive side of the football, but more importantly they need to rebuild their offensive line. The Cowboys main priority needs to be keeping Dak Prescott healthy. It has become apparent that the Cowboys do not have much depth on their offensive line. Rashawn Slater would give the Cowboys a great run blocking offensive lineman. Slater would be able to make an immediate impact on the Dallas Cowboys offensive line.

I like the fact that Rashawn Slater has to reset his base on this rep. Initially gets hit hard by the bull rush but then he gets his feet under him and resets his anchor and holds ground against Chase Young. pic.twitter.com/twDizghclx — Zach (All-22 Addict) Gartin (@All22_Addict) December 15, 2020

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Wyatt Davis (OL, Ohio State)

The Los Angeles Chargers are in need on the offensive line. Justin Herbert has almost escaped the 2020 NFL Season without injury. Wyatt Davis would bring immediate impact to the Chargers offensive line. He has had a successful run at protecting quarterback Justin Fields at Ohio State. Davis would be a great anchor for the interior part of the Chargers offensive line.

7. Miami Dolphins: Devonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

The Miami Dolphins will look to get more talent at the wide receiver position in the 2021 NFL Draft. Devonta Smith would give Tua Tagovailoa a familiar face to throw the football to. Smith has moved his way into the Heisman Trophy race. Tua has shown that he is capable of being the franchise quarterback for the Dolphins. It would be a great start adding Devonta Smith to his weapons at the wide receiver postion.

First career punt return TD for DeVonta Smith 👀



What can’t this guy do?! pic.twitter.com/W0cAYEtJBA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2020

8. Carolina Panthers: Micah Parsons (LB, Penn State)

Carolina Panthers have the opportunity to get a generational talent at the linebacker position. Micah Parsons was not only the best player on defense for Penn State, but he was the best player on the Penn State football team. Penn State has struggled on defense and a lot has to do with Micah Parsons opting out of the 2020 College Football Season. His presence is missed on the football field for Penn State. This is exactly the type of linebacker that the Carolina Panthers need to lead their defense.

#PSU LB Micah Parsons (No. 11) might have had the best game from a linebacker that I've ever seen in CFB.



Here are several plays from his dominant performance against Memphis: pic.twitter.com/tk6KdG6VJ1 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 13, 2020

9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

At the end of the 2020 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos will have a lot to talk about when it comes to their quarterback situation. Trey Lance would give the Broncos a different feel at the quarterback position. Lance has the ability to make plays on the NFL level with his passing and rushing. Trey Lance may not have a lot of experience as a starting quarterback, but he has proven to be a winner. The North Dakota State quarterback has not lost a game in college. The Denver Broncos almost need a change of scenery at the quarterback position and Trey Lance provides that for them.

Watch Trey Lance showing off here



Pre snap recognition✅

Mobility✅

Touch passing✅#TreyLance pic.twitter.com/ponoe3G56K — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) December 14, 2020

10. New York Giants: Ja'Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

The New York Giants have a good group of young wide receivers. Daniel Jones has proven to be the franchise quarterback for the Giants. Ja'Marr Chase will give him a big play wide receiver. Chase was a big reason to why the LSU Tigers won the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship. Lets remember the last LSU wide receiver that the New York Giants selected O'Dell Beckham Jr. That seemed to work out well for them.