The NFL Draft is scheduled to commence on April 29th and end on May 1st. Teams from across the league will be paying closer attention than ever to college prospects during the build-up to the big day. Such is the talent available across the draft board that excitement for the event is already reaching fever pitch among fans.

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting the top 5 picks

Take a look at the updated top five picks in our mock draft for March.

#1 Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

With the first pick of the 2021 NFL draft, most analysts still have the Jaguars taking Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. The 21-year-old dominated at his pro-day event, further cementing his position as the consensus top pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lawrence finished the 2020 college football season with 3,153 passing yards, 24 TD passes and just five interceptions. He looks every bit like a future NFL franchise quarterback in the making.

#2 New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

BYU QB Zach Wilson has been called 'Mahomsian' during recent editions of Good Morning Football, and for good reason. The 6'3, 210-pound signal-caller has incredible accuracy with the football, both when throwing on the run and off the back foot. He does it in a manner not dissimilar to former NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Most analysts still have Wilson going off the board with the 2nd pick of the NFL draft. As of now, it the New York Jets who will select Wilson #2 overall, but with a DeShaun Watson trade still a possibility, the BYU QB could also be donning a Houston Texans uniform in the 2021 NFL season.

#3 Miami Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Ja'Marr Chase’s physicality could be what convinces the Miami Dolphins to splurge a top 5 pick in the 2021 NFL draft on him. The LSU product didn't even play in 2020 but still led all college receivers for the most 20+ yard TD catches since 2019.

Dolphins fans are yet to see the best of sophomore QB Tua Tagovailoa, but the Hawaiian native did show glimpses of promise under center last year. Despite the flimsy OL and average receiving core, Tua was still pretty impressive in his rookie NFL season.

Miami already boasts Devonte Parker among its roster, who is a fine WR2 option due to his pace and nose for the endzone. If they can add a physical back from free-agency, like Leonard Fournette, and a sturdy WR1 in the mold of Ja'Marr Chase, the Dolphins will put the rest of the NFL teams on red alert.

#4 Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Atlanta Falcons might already have an NFL MVP-winning QB on the roster in Matt Ryan. But with the veteran aging, there's a high possibility that the Falcons use the 4th overall pick in this year's draft to draft his long-term replacement, Ohio State QB Justin Fields.

An accurate passer with an eye for the endzone, the Ohio State Buckeye threw 2,100 yards, 22 TDs, and just six picks in his final NCAA season. Some analysts drew comparisons between Fields and Cowboys QB, Dak Prescott.

If Fields is still on the board when the Falcons are ready to cast their pick, it would be surprising if they pass on the opportunity.

#5 Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

A few NFL mock drafts have the Dolphins moving up the board to draft young Oregon OT Penei Sewell. But most of these mocks involve Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson getting his wish to be traded, and everything becomes highly conditional.

For me, the Dolphins first and foremost need to add offensive firepower that sophomore QB Tua Tagovailoa can rely on. I just don't see them not gunning for either Da'Marr Chase or one of the two Crimson Tide receivers, DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle, early in the 2021 NFL draft.

That scenario leaves Penei Sewell on the board for the Bengals to select with their 5th overall pick. The Bengals need to strengthen their O-line to protect QB Joe Burrow and Sewell is by far the best option available in the draft to do exactly that. The 20-year-old will likely be the first offensive tackle or guard off the board and the Bengals will perhaps be the ones to land him.