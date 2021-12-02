2021 NFL Playoff Picture Week 13 - 5 AFC teams that can finish as the top seed

The NFL playoff picture continues to take shape, entering Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. The AFC has been very competitive all year, with 12 of the 16 teams having a record of .500 or better. As the layoff race pushes forward, these five teams have the best chance to earn the top seed, which comes with a first-round bye as well as home field advantage through the AFC playoffs.

AFC teams with the best chance of earning the top seed in the playoffs

#5 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs struggled in the early part of the 2021 NFL season. They opened with just a 3-4 record and were in danger of missing out on the playoffs this year. At one point, the Chiefs were in last place in their own division. They have won four games in a row since then and are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. They lead their division again and are just one game out of first place in the AFC.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet Patrick Mahomes: 16 PASS TDs in the 2nd half of games (4 more than any other player) Patrick Mahomes: 16 PASS TDs in the 2nd half of games (4 more than any other player) https://t.co/VGb2ZSSGam

#4 - Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi "His improvement has just been tremendous." - Bill Belichick on Josh Allen, "It's risen at a remarkable rate. It's remarkable how good he's become." #Bills "His improvement has just been tremendous." - Bill Belichick on Josh Allen, "It's risen at a remarkable rate. It's remarkable how good he's become." #Bills

The Buffalo Bills were the favorite to be the top seed in the AFC playoffs for most of this season. They have fallen back a bit, but their chances are still in front of them. They have two crucial games coming up in the next few weeks against the New England Patriots. The pair of games could directly determine who wins the AFC East division, as well as the top spot in the Conference playoffs.

