2021 NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: 5 AFC teams who can finish as the top seed

The top seed of the playoff picture for the AFC is starting to take shape, and the wild-card battle will be exciting to see as well. With four or five games left for teams, there is still a good shot there will be a shakeup to see who lands the #1 seed.

Divisional leaders can further cement their first-place status with a couple more wins, but will they remain at the top of the AFC?

Here's a look at five AFC teams that can finish as the top seed in the playoffs.

Which AFC team will take the top seed in the playoff picture?

#5 - Buffalo Bills - (7-5)

The Buffalo Bills were once the best team in the AFC, sitting pretty at the top seed, but they have lost their footing as of late. They are sadly stuck below the other divisional leaders currently, but that doesn't mean they don't have a shot to redeem themselves and make their case for the best team in the conference.

The likelihood of the Bills achieving the top seed in the playoffs is minimal. Their final stretch of games will be tough. The Bucs, Panthers, Patriots, Falcons, and Jets are in their final five contests. The Falcons and Jets could be easily beaten, but the rest will give them plenty of trouble. They are also two games behind the divisional-leading New England Patriots. The Bills will need to win out to secure the AFC top seed.

#4 - Tennesee Titans - (8-4)

The Tennessee Titans have been humbled as of late, in the same way the Bills have. Back-to-back losses to the Patriots and Texans have not made their lives any easier, but a bye week could have helped the team correct their losses. They have an easy matchup against the Jaguars next, and a 9-4 record would help their case for the top seed in the AFC.

However, the Steelers, 49ers, Dolphins, and Texans are in the final four games of their schedule. All these teams, apart from the Texans, could give them a run for their money. The Titans are in better shape with eight wins under their belt, but they will also need to win out to see their best shot at securing the top seed and home-field advantage for the playoffs.

