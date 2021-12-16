2021 NFL Playoff Picture Week 14 - 5 AFC teams who can finish as the top seed

Things are getting exciting in the playoff race for AFC teams. There is currently a three-way tie for the top seed between the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, and the New England Patriots.

That tie doesn't necessarily mean that other dark horse teams can't climb their way to the top at the end of the regular season.

The AFC could see a brand new team at the top given how the rest of the season pans out for all the top five teams battling their way to a first-round bye week.

Here are five AFC playoff teams that can finish as the top seed.

Which AFC team is likely to be the #1 seed in the playoffs?

#5 - Baltimore Ravens - (8-5)

The Baltimore Ravens will have a tough uphill climb if they are to make it to the top seed in the playoffs. Had they not fallen to the Cleveland Browns, they would have been 9-4 with the top AFC teams ready to claim their shot at the top.

Losing Lamar Jackson to an ankle injury is definitely going to hinder their plans, but he seems to be on a "day to day" basis, so there is hope he rebounds fast.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh said his QB Lamar Jackson will be day to day due to his sprained ankle.



Bills QB Josh Allen listed as a limited participant in practice today due to his sprained foot. Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh said his QB Lamar Jackson will be day to day due to his sprained ankle.Bills QB Josh Allen listed as a limited participant in practice today due to his sprained foot.

The Ravens have the Packers, Bengals, Rams and Steelers in their final four games of the regular season. It's a tough final four games, and the Ravens are not likely to land the top playoff spot, but crazier things have happened.

#4 - Los Angeles Chargers - (8-5)

The Los Angeles Chargers are a sneaky good team, and they could shock the NFL world by climbing their way up the AFC ranks for a top seed playoff spot. Justin Herbert has once again been playing like his typical self, and that could mean trouble for the rest of the AFC.

The Chargers defense has begun to wake up as well, making this team that much more dangerous. The Chargers' final four games are against the Chiefs, Texans, Broncos, and Raiders.

Ideally, the Chargers want to beat the easier Texans and Raiders to stand a chance at the top AFC spot. Having three divisional games to close out the season isn't going to be easy.

