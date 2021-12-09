2021 NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: 5 NFC teams battling for the wild card spots

Since the NFL decided to add three wild card teams to the playoff picture, things have become much more exciting. That will be the case as NFC teams have begun to fight their way to important wins that will help secure their spots in the playoffs.

Things in the NFC are far more competitive right now than in the AFC, as two of the three wild card teams are only separated by one game from those that are in the hunt.

Here are the top five NFC teams battling for wild card spots.

Which NFC team is likely to secure a wild card spot?

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

#5 - Carolina Panthers - (5-7)

The Carolina Panthers are going to have to fight hard to make sure they end up in a coveted wild card spot for the playoffs. Back-to-back losses to the WFT and Dolphins did not help their case or win total.

Michael Rimmer @AVL_Mike Hey, Siri - show me a highlight of what it means to #KeepPounding Hey, Siri - show me a highlight of what it means to #KeepPounding https://t.co/H1EwjRsQgB

The Panthers' final five games will be extremely tough. They will see the Falcons, Bills, Buccaneers, Saints, and Buccaneers. The Falcons are also vying for a playoff spot, so they likely won't go down quietly. Having to face the Bucs twice in a three-week period isn't the best situation, but the hope for the Panthers is the Bucs land the #1 seed in the NFC and rest their starters in the final week of the season.

#4 - Minnesota Vikings - (5-7)

There isn't much worse than losing to a winless team, and that happened when the Minnesota Vikings fell to the Detroit Lions in their last game. Back-to-back losses to said Lions and the 49ers has left the Vikings outside looking into the wild card spot of the playoffs.

Their final five games include the Steelers, Bears, Rams, Packers, and Bears. This is a tough stretch for any team. Three divisional games and two playoff caliber teams won't make things easy at all for the Vikings. They will likely need to win, at least, three of these games to secure a wild card spot.

