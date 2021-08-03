2021 NFL preseason: New England Patriots Predictions and Match Preview

The New England Patriots find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they head towards the start of the 2021 NFL season.

After two decades of dominance, the Patriots went 7-9 in 2020 and missed the playoffs. The last time New England missed the playoffs was in 2008 when star quarterback Tom Brady missed the season with a torn ACL.

Now, after an uncharacteristically bad season, the Patriots will be looking to bounce back in 2021.

They'll look to do so with either Cam Newton or Mac Jones at the quarterback position. The quarterback battle will continue into the preseason, but as of now, Newton looks to hold the edge for the starting job over the rookie.

While the Patriots continue to face uncertainty at the quarterback position, there's no denying, the Patriots improved greatly in the 2021 offseason. Bill Belichick spent big on offensive and defensive talent in the free agency period.

With New England's first preseason game approaching quickly, let's get into the preview and predictions for this year's New England Patriots.

What can we expect from the New England Patriots offense?

The Patriots' offense, particularly in the passing game, was painful to watch last season. Newton had the worst season of his NFL career and the offensive weapons, minus Jakobi Meyers, were underwhelming, to say the least.

New England finished the 2020 season ranked 30th in passing yards and 31st in passing touchdowns. The running game was much more effective, as the Patriots finished fourth in rushing yards and sixth in rushing touchdowns.

That said, to have a competent modern-day NFL offense, the passing game must be much better.

New England went out of their way to address that this offseason with the selection of Mac Jones in the first round of the draft and the free-agent signings of Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jonnu Smith, and Hunter Henry. Those additions alone should make for a much more dynamic Patriots offense.

New England has a top offensive line, a good set of running backs, and is much improved at wide receiver and tight end. Ultimately though, the Patriots will need Newton or Jones to play well at quarterback for the offense to reach its full potential.

What to expect from the New England Patriots' defense?

Defensively, the 2020 Patriots weren't the stout group we're used to seeing. New England still had a solid secondary group, but the pass rush and the run defense were flat-out not good enough.

To increase their effectiveness in the front seven, Belichick went out and drafted Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins. Belichick made moves in free agency too. New England signed Matthew Judon, Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson to bring back Kyle Van Noy.

With all the new additions, a remaining top-notch secondary, and a defensive mastermind in Belichick, the Patriots are set to feature a top ten defense in 2021.

While the offense is going to be better this season, it's fair to expect the New England defense to be the Patriots' ultimate strength this upcoming season.

What to look for during the New England Patriots' preseason?

All eyes in New England's preseason action will be on the quarterback postion. Will Newton be better than he was in 2020? Is Jones the real-deal future franchise quarterback? Those are undoubtedly the most important things to look for during Patriots preseason action.

That said, storylines to watch for don't stop with the quarterback postion. It will also be intriguing to see how all the new additions on offense develop chemistry in the Patriots offense. The more reps guys like Smith and Henry can get in the preseason, the more comfortable they'll be when it's time for the regular season.

On defense, who can make a name for themselves along the front seven will be a good watch.

The Patriots are currently loaded with talent in the front seven and it may lead to a couple of intense roster battles. A guy like Chase Winovich, who's shown promise, could wind up with little playing time or even traded if he doesn't have a strong preseason.

New England Patriots preseason prediction

Unlike other teams around the NFL, the Patriots will need to play a number of their starters in the preseason to develop chemistry with their new additions and figure out how to cut down a jampacked roster.

That means that Newton and Jones will play a lot along with many of the new offensive weapons. Plus, on defense, the expectation is that a lot of the members along the front seven will be battling for starting positions and roster spots in the preseason.

Ultimately, the Patriots have a good chance of racking up three preseason football wins, simply due to the fact they'll be playing a lot of talent.

