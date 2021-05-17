2021 NFL Schedule: 3 key games for every AFC team in the regular season

Every game in the newly expanded 17-game NFL regular season is important. However, some matchups can mean a little more than others. Now that the 2021 NFL schedule is out, let's focus on the must-win games for each franchise.

They could be divisional games, AFC vs NFC matchups or rookie quarterback faceoffs. So without further ado, let's take a look at three key games for every AFC team in the 2021 NFL regular season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has the toughest NFL schedule of any team this season. The Steelers will need to start their season well again, as they have a very tough last few games to overcome.

Let's take look at three big games for the Steelers:

Week 3 - Sunday, September 26, Cincinnati Bengals, 1.00 PM ET, CBS

The Steelers’ first divisional game of the year is one they need to win. If they can’t beat the young Bengals team at home, it could be a long season for the team.

Week 11 - Sunday, November 21, at LA Chargers, 8.20 PM ET, NBC

This Week-11 Sunday night football clash is one the Steelers would love to win. Any away game is tough in the NFL, but the Chargers are a team the Steelers should fancy beating.

Week 17 - Monday, January 3, Cleveland Browns, 8.15 PM ET, ESPN

This Monday night football game between the Browns and the Steelers could decide who wins the division and makes the playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be gunning for the AFC North title this season. After disappointing playoff runs in the previous two campaigns, this could be the Ravens’ year.

Here are three key matchups for Baltimore:

Week 2 - Sunday, September 19, Kansas City Chiefs, 8.20 PM ET, NBC

A titanic AFC clash comes in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season for the Ravens. Patrick Mahomes, who has arrived in Baltimore, will look for a big outing in this Sunday night football game. It remains to be seen the Ravens finally manage to overcome the Chiefs in prime time.

Week 9 - Sunday, November 7, Minnesota Vikings, 1.00 PM ET, FOX

The Ravens will be confident of beating the Vikings at home in Week 9. If they are to win the AFC North, they need to win home fixtures like this one.

Week 16 - Sunday, December 16, at Cincinnati Bengals, 1.00 PM ET, CBS

The inexperienced Bengals will be a road game the Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will expect his team to win. That's because any divisional road win is key to qualifying for the playoffs.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns will be buoyed by their first playoff win since 1995 against the Steelers’ last postseason. This year they face another tough battle to make the playoffs, but the franchise seems to have turned a corner towards future success.

Here are three key games for the Browns this NFL season:

Week 1 - Sunday, September 12, at Kansas City Chiefs, 4.25 PM ET, CBS

After getting beaten by the Chiefs in last year’s NFL playoffs, the Browns will seek immediate payback in this Week-1 clash. A road win over the AFC champions would be the perfect start to their campaign.

Week 8 - Sunday, October 31, Pittsburgh, 1.00 PM ET, CBS

It could be a big divisional game for both teams, but the Browns will look to beat the Steelers at home. This game could define who wins the AFC North Conference at the end of the season.

Week 17 - Sunday, January 9, Cincinnati Bengals, 1.00 PM ET, CBS

A home win against the Bengals should see the Browns primed for a playoff run. A home loss could spell the end of their postseason hopes, though.

Cincinnati Bengals

The return of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow should help the Cincinnati franchise eke out more wins this season. They are probably a year off challenging for the playoffs, though.

Here are three games for them to target:

Week 4 - Thursday, September 30, Jacksonville Jaguars, 8.20 PM ET, NFLN

The battle of the no.1 NFL draft picks will take place on TNF. It's a big game for Joe Burrow to show he’s the better player than rookie Trevor Lawrence. This is a game both teams will likely mark on their calendars.

Week 8 - Sunday, October 31, at New York Jets, 1.00 PM ET, CBS

The Bengals won’t be favored to win many road games this season, but against the rebuilding Jets, they will fancy their chances. This match could be a great opportunity for the Bengals to grab an NFL away win.

Week 17 - Sunday, January 2, Kansas City Chiefs, 1.00 PM ET, CBS

AFC champions Chiefs will visit the Paul Brown Stadium in Week 17. It should be a big test for the Bengals but one they should be ready for late in the NFL season.

