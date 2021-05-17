2021 NFL Schedule: 3 key games for every NFC team in the regular season

Every game in the NFL regular season is important, but some matchups mean a little more than others. Now that the 2021 NFL schedule is out let's hone in on the must-win games for each franchise in the NFC division.

They could be divisional games, AFC v NFC matchups or rookie NFL quarterback faceoffs. On that note, here are three key games for every NFC team in the 2021 NFL regular season.

Amongst the notable dates set:

▫️Week 4: Tom Brady’s return to New England

▫️Week 1: Sam Darnold Bowl

▫️Week 7: QB Swap Matchup of Lions vs. Rams

▫️Week 9: Cam Newton at Panthers

▫️Week 16: 🎅🏼 games (CLE at GB & IND at ARI)

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will look to return to the NFL playoffs this season after a disappointing 7-9 record last year. Kirk Cousins will want to cement his place as the team's starting QB.

Here are three key games for the Vikings this season.

Week 2 - Sunday, September 19, at Arizona Cardinals at 4.05 PM ET, FOX

The Minnesota Vikings will be on the road for their first two games in 2021. After playing the Bengals away in Week 1, they will look to go 2-0 on the road, which would be a massive boost for their playoff hopes.

Week 5 - Sunday, October 10, Detroit Lions 1 PM ET, FOX

The Detroit Lions head to Minnesota for a key NFC North matchup. It'll be the Vikings’ first divisional game of the season, and they are expected to beat the Lions at home.

Week 17 - Sunday, January 2, at Green Bay Packers at 8.20 PM ET, NBC

The Vikings travel to Green Bay for a massive Sunday Night Football clash. This Week 17 game could decide who wins the NFC North.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have had a turbulent NFL off-season after it was announced that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was unhappy with the franchise and wanted a trade. How this issue gets resolved could define the Packers’ 2021 NFL campaign.

Let’s look at three key games for Green Bay this season:

Week 1 - Sunday, September 12 at New Orleans Saints at 4.25 PM ET, FOX

The Packers’ first game is a big one away to the Saints. Whoever plays QB for Green Bay will likely create differing fan expectations. If Rodgers does return, the Packers would expect to compete on the road and get a crucial week-1 road win.

Week 9 - Sunday, November 7 at Kansas City Chiefs at 4.25 PM ET, FOX

The dream match-up between Rodgers and Mahomes would be a must-watch event for all NFL fans. An away win against the AFC champions would be a massive one for the Packers.

Week 16 - Saturday, December 25 at Cleveland Browns at 4.30 PM ET, FOX

The Browns will visit Lambeau on Christmas Day for a big game in Week 16. The Packers are always difficult to beat at home, and they will hope to give all their fans a Xmas gift with another home win.

Detroit Lions

The new-look Lions squad will hope to kick off their new era with a winning season. However, head coach Dan Campbell and QB Jarred Goff have a tough task ahead of them in 2021.

Week 2 - Monday, September 20 at Green Bay Packers at 8.15 PM ET, ESPN

The Lions travel to Lambeau Field for a big NFL Monday Night Football game in Week 2. If the Lions manage to beat the Packers on the road, that could set them up for a successful season.

Week 6 - Sunday, October 17 at Cincinnati Bengals at 1 PM ET, FOX

The Week-6 home game against the Bengals will be a must-win one if the Lions want to make the playoffs this season. If they can’t beat a young Bengals team at home, the Lions will likely struggle again in 2021.

Week 13 - Sunday, December 5th, at Minnesota Vikings at 1 PM ET, CBS

A crucial divisional home game for the Lions comes in against the Vikings in Week 13. The Lions have some key home games later in the season, and this one against the Vikings would show if they’re ready to take the next step.

Chicago Bears

The Bears will hope to return to the NFL playoffs this season. But they have some uncertainty around their quarterback position. Will Andy Dalton, Nick Foles or rookie Justin Fields be the starting QB in Chicago?

Here are three key matchups for the Bears in 2021:

Week 2 - Sunday, September 19 at Cincinnati Bengals at 1 PM ET, FOX

The Bears’ first home game against a young Bengals team is a must-win one. The Bears need to beat the lesser teams in the NFL if they are going to have any chance of making the playoffs.

Week 6 - Sunday, October 17 at Green Bay Packers at 1 PM ET, FOX

The Packers have owned the Bears in recent seasons, so the Chicago Bears could be keen to turn the tide at Lambeau Field in Week 6.

Week 17 - Sunday, January 2 at New York Giants at 1 PM ET, CBS

The Week-17 NFL clash against the New York Giants will likely be a key game that could decide the Bears’ playoff ambitions. It’s another NFL home game where the Chicago Bears should be able to pull off a victory.

