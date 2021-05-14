2021 NFL Schedule: Top five games to look forward to this season

There were 256 games released yesterday on the 2021 NFL regular season schedule. The new 17-game format gives fans even more football action to watch this year, and several games on the calendar already have fans buzzing.

It’s hard to pick just five games to focus on, as there are plenty of exciting contests. Do the star-studded quarterback clashes deserve extra attention, or are fascinating battles between buzzworthy rookies more noteworthy? How about historical rivalries and long-awaited player returns?

Without further ado, here's a look at the top five games to look forward to in the 2021 NFL season.

#1 - NFL Week 2: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

A Week 2 matchup between the 2018 and 2019 league MVP quarterbacks… yes, please.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson in a titanic AFC battle. Arguably the two most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL today, these two young play-callers have transformed what is possible in the QB position.

The Ravens defense will be gunning to stop Mahomes and show the Chiefs that it is a force to be reckoned with in the AFC. On offense, Jackson will be dancing, ducking and weaving his way through the Chiefs defense, hoping to keep up with Mahomes.

Meanwhile, weapons like Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardan, DeMarcus Robinson and Travis Kelce make the Chiefs look like an unstoppable unit on paper.

This game is guaranteed to be fun on both sides of the ball, so make sure to mark it down on your calendar.

#2 - NFL Week 16: Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

Ho ho ho… Merry Christmas! What better way to spend your Christmas afternoon than by watching the Packers host the Browns at Lambeau Field?

Green Bay Packers are hoping and praying that Aaron Rodgers will return to the team and be our starting QB this season. Rodgers' presence is surely the top item on the team's Christmas list, as it will determine the Packers' success this season and beyond.

Generally speaking, a Christmas Day NFL game featuring Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., and Myles Garrett taking on Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Zadarius Smith is a great gift.

This Christmas feast will taste a little sweeter for the winners while the fans will receive the present of watching a holiday classic.

#3 - NFL Week 10: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Top six games on Rams 2021 schedule



📰 » https://t.co/VoBDrvAnWK — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2021

In Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season, two NFC West rivals will battle it out on Monday Night Football. For this game, the Los Angeles Rams won't have to travel far, as they'll be heading to North California to face the San Francisco 49ers.

This contest should be a banger, as new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to be unleashed by offensive genius Sean McVay. On the other sideline, the 49ers are trying to determine their starting signal-caller; San Francisco moved up to pick electric quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Most fans expect Jimmy Garappolo to be under center for this big game, but if Lance gets an opportunity, the game could be even more fascinating.

Either way, this game could be crucial in the race to win the NFC West.

#4 - NFL Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SEASON OPENER SET❕❕❕



We'll open the 2021 NFL season in Tampa Bay



🔗 https://t.co/ax3uVX0rfb pic.twitter.com/52r0pX9iQ0 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 12, 2021

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will return from injury to lead Dallas into Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Thursday night game kicks off the new season, in which Tom Brady seeking his eighth championship ring. The Buccaneers kept most of its championship-winning team together, so they have a real chance to win another Lombardi Trophy this season.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys will be hoping to rediscover the magic that led them to the playoffs under star players Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. This opening test should bring out the best in both teams, and it could also offer a preview of the NFC playoff picture.

#5 - NFL Week 16: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

2021 NFL Draft

More than perhaps any other game, this Week 16 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets has to be included on this list. Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will face the second overall pick, Zach Wilson in a battle between two star rookies.

The Jaguars have an exciting offensive group featuring D.J. Chark Jr., Travis Etienne and Marvin Jones Jr. It will be interesting to see how Lawrence can use these weapons in his first NFL season.

On the other hand, Wilson wiill have offensive weapons like Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder and Tevin Coleman. Both rookies will be in the spotlight the entire NFL season, but this game will put the two passers under the microscope.

Matchups between star rookie passers are always fun, and this game is no exception.