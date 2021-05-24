2021 NFL Schedule: Green Bay Packers game-by-game and win-loss record predictions

It’s been a turbulent off-season for the Green Bay Packers, as the Aaron Rodgers drama has been the number one story in the NFL. The impasse remains unresolved, with no quick fix seemingly in sight.

Not knowing who would be the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback means it is a near-impossible proposition to make any predictions about their upcoming season. For the sake of simplicity, though, it is assumed that the Green Bay Packers and Rodgers would come to some sort of common ground, and the star quarterback will return to the team this season.

The Green Bay Packers had an NFC-best 13-3 record last season but face a tough test to do an encore this year. The Packers have the fourth most challenging schedule this season and have some titanic road trips to contend with.

On that note, let’s take a closer look at the Green Bay Packers' 2021 NFL schedule and predict how they could perform this season.

Week 1 - Sept. 12: Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

A road trip to the Superdome in New Orleans will not the easiest way to start the season for the Green Bay Packers.

The Saints will be keen to begin their post-Drew Brees era with a big home win against the NFC heavyweights. This one could be a high-scoring affair, with Aaron Rodgers doing Aaron Rodgers things late in the fourth quarter to earn the Green Bay Packers a crucial week-one victory.

Week 2 - Sept. 20: vs Detroit Lions

Jarred Goff and the new-look Detroit Lions will visit Lambeau Field in week 2. The first NFC North matchup for the Green Bay Packers in 2021 should see them eke out a home win. While new Lions head coach Dan Campbell could have his team motivated to play in Green Bay, they just don’t have the defensive talent to stop the Packers' explosive offense.

Week 3 - Sept. 26: at San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been the Green Bay Packers’ bogey team over the past few seasons. The Niners smashed Green Bay at home in the NFC championship game in the 2019 postseason and will be confident of a similar result in their first meeting of the year.

The Packers did avenge that defeat last season, beating the injury-plagued Niners 34-17 in the regular season. But the 49ers could likely play their best game of the season, with Jimmy Garoppolo shredding the Green Bay defense to hand the Packers their first defeat of 2021.

Week 4 - Oct. 3: vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Green Bay Packers could immediately bounce back after their defeat to the Niners when Big Ben and the Pittsburgh Steelers come to Lambeau.

Aaron Jones should run rampant, and the Packers secondary will likely intercept the veteran Steelers quarterback multiple times. That should result in a big win at home for the Green Bay Packers in front of their home fans.

Week 5 - Oct. 10: at Cincinnati Bengals

A week 5 trip to Cincinnati could provide another high-scoring game. In a classic quarterback duel, veteran Aaron Rodgers will likely use all his experience to beat second-year star Joe Burrow at the Paul Brown Stadium.

Week 6 - Oct. 17: at Chicago Bears

The longest-running rivalry in NFL history will provide another classic this season. The Chicago Bears will be desperate to beat the Green Bay Packers to show their divisional rivals that they could be a real threat in 2021. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields could start for the Bears, but their fearsome defense will likely trouble the Packers. The Bears should win a tight game to upset the Green Bay Packers in this week-6 duel.

Week 7 - Oct. 24: vs Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team could be at the receiving end of a Packers team looking to bounce back after their road loss in Chicago. The Green Bay Packers’ offense could be firing on all cylinders, and their defense will likely terrify WFT quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. That should be enough for another home win at Lambeau Field for Green Bay.

Week 8 - Oct. 28: at Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will look to claim a big home win against the Green Bay Packers in week 8. Unfortunately, Aaron Rodgers could again show why he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL in a massive road win for the Packers.

Week 9 - Nov. 7: at Kansas City Chiefs

A dream matchup will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in week 9 when reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers faces off against 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes. In what will likely be an instant NFL classic, the Chiefs could be able to survive an offensive onslaught from the Packers to win a close game at home.

Week 10 - Nov. 14: vs Seattle Seahawks

The Packers have played the Seahawks well over the past few seasons. Russell Wilson has struggled to put his usual stamp on the games, a trend that could continue in 2021 as well. The Green Bay Packers will likely rebound from their road trip loss to Kansas City with a hard-fought victory over Seattle.

Week 11 - Nov. 21: at Minnesota Vikings

NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, will have this game marked on their calendar. The Packers will visit the US Bank Stadium in week 11, looking to put their stamp on the division. However, the Vikings could deliver an outstanding home performance to beat the Packers.

Week 12 - Nov. 28: vs Los Angeles Rams

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has a good record against his former team, the LA Rams. That could continue in week 12 when the Rams visit Green Bay. New Rams quarterback would love to beat his rival, Aaron Rodgers, at Lambeau. But yet again, Rodgers could prove to be the better player to help his team move to 8-4 on the season.

Week 13 - Dec. 5: Bye

Week 14 - Dec. 12: vs Chicago Bears

With the Bears likely to win the first meeting of the season between the two teams, the Green Bay Packers could be determined to win this return matchup in week 14. The Packers defense will likely be all over Justin Fields and force him to make mistakes, which should result in a big home win for the Green Bay Packers.

Week 15 - Dec. 19: at Baltimore Ravens

A road trip to Baltimore to face the electric Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be no easy task. Jackson could enjoy a big game against the Packers defense, running all over them and deal an away loss to Green Bay.

Week 16 - Dec. 25: vs Cleveland Browns

A Christmas Day game at Lambeau Field against the Browns could be the perfect way to get the Green Bay Packers back on track. Baker Mayfield and the powerful Browns offense may not be easy to beat, but home advantage will likely help the Green Bay Packers to their tenth win of the season.

Week 17 - Jan. 2: vs Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings may spring an upset at home against the Green Bay Packers in week 11, but they are unlikely to complete the double at Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Packers will likely show the Vikings who the best team is in the NFC North, with a dominant display in front of their fans.

Week 18 - Jan. 9: at Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers' regular season will end with a road trip to Detroit to face the Lions. The home team could provide a tough test in the final game of the season, but Aaron Rodgers will likely spread the ball around to earn a solid away win for the Packers in this week-18 clash.

Green Bay Packers' regular-season prediction

The Green Bay Packers will likely go 12-5 this season and win the NFC North again.

Las Vegas oddsmakers are predicting the Green Bay Packers to win 10.5 games in the 2021 NFL regular season. The Packers are tipped to make the playoffs if Rodgers returns to the franchise.