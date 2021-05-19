2021 NFL schedule: Jacksonville Jaguars' game-by-game and win-loss record predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2021 NFL season with a renewed sense of hope and excitement. They have a new head coach in Urban Meyer and a new rookie quarterback, this year’s number one draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

While a playoff berth seems a long shot this season, the Jags should give their long-suffering fans some joy in 2021. Let’s take a closer look at the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2021 NFL schedule and predict how they could perform this season.

Week 1 - Sept 12: at Houston Texans

The Jaguars will fancy their chances in their Week 1 clash against the Texans in Houston. The Texans have had a chaotic offseason with the Deshaun Watson saga leaving a big question mark over their QB position. Urban Meyer will be hoping to kick off the season with a win and I believe the Jags will beat the Texans.

Week 2 - Sept 19: vs Denver Broncos

Trevor Lawrence’s first NFL home game comes against the Broncos in Week 2. This is a great opportunity for the new-look Jaguars to show their fans they are for real in 2021. The exciting Jags offense will have a big day in a home win over Denver.

Week 3 - Sept 26: vs Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals come to Jacksonville with an explosive offense led by Kyler Murray. While the Jaguars have started 2-0, their undefeated streak ends here. Arizona’s offense will prove too much to handle for the Jags in a Week 3 away win for the Cardinals.

Week 4 - Sept 30: at Cincinnati Bengals

The battle of the number one draft picks takes place in Week 4. The Thursday Night Football clash will showcase quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, Joe Burrow and the Bengals will come out on top in a close game.

Week 5 - Oct 10: vs Tennessee Titans

The Jags face another tough challenge at home in Week 5 when the Titans visit Jacksonville. It will be a long day for the Jaguars’ defense, with Titans running back Derrick Henry rushing for over 100 yards and multiple TDs in a road win for Tennessee.

Week 6 - Oct 17: vs Miami Dolphins (London)

It’s a clash between two NFL Florida franchises in Week 6 and where are they playing? London, of course. Jacksonville has a pretty good record when they play in London and this will continue. Trevor Lawrence will have a big game, beating the Dolphins in a mild upset.

Week 7 - Oct 24: Bye

Week 8 - Oct 31: at Seattle Seahawks

Returning from their bye week, the Jaguars have a tough road trip to Seattle to face Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Seattle is very hard to beat at home and the Jags aren’t yet on the same level as the Seahawks. Jacksonville falls to 3-4 in 2021.

Week 9 - Nov 7: vs Buffalo Bills

Urban Meyer and his Jags squad return home in Week 9 for another very challenging matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The AFC East champions will give the young Jaguars a lesson on their home field. Another home defeat for Jacksonville.

Week 10 - Nov 14: at Indianapolis Colts

Things don’t get easier for the Jags as they travel to Indianapolis in Week 10. With new starting QB Carson Wentz, the Colts will be fighting for the AFC playoffs and need to win games against teams like the Jaguars. Jacksonville will lose a tough road game to fall to 3 - 6.

Week 11 - Nov 21: vs San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers visit Jacksonville in a key road game for their playoff push. Whether it's Jimmy G or rookie Trey Lance under center, the Niners should have too much firepower for the Jags to earn a road win in Week 10.

Week 12 - Nov 28: vs Atlanta Falcons

After going winless for four straight weeks, the Jaguars will finally get a home win against the Atlanta Falcons. Jacksonville’s young offense will fire on all cylinders to beat Matt Ryan’s Falcons team and give the fans something to cheer for.

Week 13 - Dec 5: at LA Rams

The Jaguars’ winning streak will end at one as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. Matthew Stafford and the Rams will prove too much for Jacksonville, winning an entertaining, high scoring game.

Week 14 - Dec 12: at Tennessee Titans

The AFC South champion Titans are the next test for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee will be fighting for a high playoff seed and a home game against the struggling Jags is a game they can’t afford to lose. The Titans beat the Jags again to sweep the series in 2021.

Week 15 - Dec 19: vs Houston Texans

A Week 15 matchup with the Texans will give the Jaguars their fifth win of the 2021 NFL season. Once again, the offense featuring D.J. Chark, Travis Etienne and Marvin Jones will show up in front of the home fans.

Week 16 - Dec 26: at NY Jets

Trevor Lawrence vs Zach Wilson headlines the Week 16 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets. The two rookie QBs will be desperate to gain bragging rights. Number one pick Lawrence will get the first win in the rivalry with a big road victory for the Jags.

Week 17 - Jan 2: at New England

The last road trip of the season is to New England to play the Patriots. After a big road win last week against the Jets, the Jaguars will return to earth at Foxborough. The Pats will likely need to win this game to make the playoffs and will dominate the game.

Week 18 - Jan 8 or 9: vs Indianapolis Colts

The final regular-season game for the Jaguars is at home against AFC South rivals the Colts. Urban Meyer will rally his team to a classic home victory over Indianapolis. Jacksonville Jaguars fans will leave the stadium feeling good about the future of the franchise.

Jacksonville Jaguars' regular-season prediction

The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely go 7 - 10 this season, a big improvement from their 1 - 15, 2020 record.

Las Vegas oddsmakers are predicting the Jags to win 6 games in the 2021 NFL regular season.