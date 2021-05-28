2021 NFL Schedule: New Orleans Saints game-by-game and win-loss record predictions

The New Orleans Saints will enter their 2021 NFL campaign without their long-time star quarterback, Drew Brees. So head coach Sean Payton will have to use all his experience to propel his team to another playoff run.

If presumed new starting quarterback Jameis Winston can show more maturity under center and good decision making, the New Orleans Saints could win the NFC South. But with the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their division, that could be a tough ask.

On that note, let's take a closer look at the New Orleans Saints' 2021 NFL schedule and predict how they could perform this season.

Week 1 - Sept. 12: New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers

The New Orleans Saints will be keeping a keen eye on the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay drama this off-season.

That's because they face the Packers in Week 1 at home in the Superdome, and if Rodgers is not playing for Green Bay, things would get a lot easier for the Saints. But if Rodgers returns to Green Bay, he'll likely lead them to a first-up road win in New Orleans.

Week 2 - Sept. 19: at Carolina Panthers

A road trip to Carolina should help get the New Orleans Saints' season back on track. Assuming they endure a tough Week-1 loss, Jameis Winston could have a much better game against the Panthers and help his team get their first win of 2021.

Week 3 - Sept. 26: at New England Patriots

Another road trip is on the schedule for the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 when they visit Foxborough to face Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots. The Pats’ defense could pressure the Saints’ QB all day and force him into errors, which could mean the Saints losing their second game of the season.

Week 4 - Oct. 3: vs NY Giants

A home game should be a welcome reprieve for the New Orleans Saints after two straight road games. The visiting New York Giants could provide a stiff test, but the home team should rally and win a close game in front of their home fans.

Week 5 - Oct. 10: at Washington Football Team

A trip to the capital will likely provide another early-season road win for the New Orleans Saints in 2021. The Saints’ offense will likely fire on all cylinders, with Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara scoring two touchdowns apiece.

Week 6 - Oct. 17: Bye

Week 7 - Oct. 25: at Seattle Seahawks

After a bye in the week before, the New Orleans Saints will be back on the road to play the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson and his explosive offensive weapons could be too much for the Saints defense to handle. The New Orleans Saints could slip to 3-3 in week 7.

Week 8 - Oct. 31: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It will be a big divisional matchup in Week 8 when Tom Brady and the Bucs arrive at the Superdome. The last time the two teams played in New Orleans, Brady led the Bucs to a big playoff win. So the New Orleans Saints will be desperate to avenge that playoff defeat, producing their best performance of the season and beating the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Week 9 - Nov. 7: vs Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan and the Falcons visit New Orleans in another NFC South matchup. The Saints will likely back up their big win over the Bucs with another solid victory over Atalanta at home. With that, the New Orleans Saints would move to 5-3 on the season.

Week 10 - Nov. 14: at Tennessee Titans

A trip to Tennessee in Week 10 could be a tough matchup for the New Orleans Saints. After two straight wins at home, the Saints could fall to the Titans. Derrick Henry could have a big game, running all over the New Orleans defense.

Week 11 - Nov. 21: at Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will welcome the New Orleans Saints to Lincoln Financial Field in Week 11. Second-year QB Jalen Hurts could torch the Saints’ defense, leading the Eagles to a home win. That means the Saints (5-5) would be back to .500 on the season.

Week 12 - Nov. 25: vs Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will roar into the Superdome looking for another road win. While the New Orleans Saints could strive hard to end their losing streak, they may not be successful in doing so. The Bills will likely show why they are one of the favorites to win the AFC with a dominant win in New Orleans.

Week 13 - Dec. 2: vs Dallas Cowboys

After three straight losses, the New Orleans Saints will likely return to winning ways against the Dallas Cowboys. In a must-win game to save their season, Jameis Winston could come to the fore with a big performance in front of his home fans.

Week 14 - Dec. 12: at NY Jets

The New Orleans Saints will visit the Big Apple to take on rookie QB Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. It could be another massive game for the New Orleans Saints to keep their playoff hopes alive, which they'll likely do so with a road win in New York.

Week 15 - Dec. 19: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints may not be able to sweep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. The Bucs will likely be too strong at home against a tired Saints lineup, so Sean Payton’s team could fall back to .500 on the season.

Week 16 - Dec. 27: vs Miami Dolphins

Another must-win home game could take place for the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 when the Miami Dolphins come to town, looking to improve their playoff chances. It could be a close game, but the Saints will likely squeak out a victory in the Superdome.

Week 17 - Jan. 2: vs Carolina Panthers

In their final home game of the regular season, the New Orleans Saints will face divisional rivals Carolina. Jameis Winston will likely deliver a great performance at home, and the New Orleans Saints could beat the Panthers to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Week 18 - Jan. 9: at Atlanta Falcons

The New Orleans Saints have a road trip to Atlanta to end their regular season. It will probably be a must-win game for them to make the playoffs. But Matt Ryan could ruin the Saints’ hopes of reaching the playoffs by beating them at home.

New Orleans Saints' regular-season prediction

The New Orleans Saints will likely go 9-8 this season and miss the NFL playoffs. Las Vegas oddsmakers are predicting the Saints to win nine games in the 2021 regular season, something that could turn out to be true.