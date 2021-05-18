2021 NFL schedule: Patriots game-by-game & win-loss record predictions 

The New England Patriots will be seeking redemption after a very disappointing 2020 NFL season. A 7-9 record is not acceptable for a head coach Bill Belichick's caliber. After seeing former Patriots QB Tom Brady win another Super Bowl in Tampa, Belichick will be even more motivated to take his team to glory this season.

Let’s take a closer look at the New England Patriots' 2021 NFL schedule and predict how they will perform this season.

Week 1 - Sept 12: vs Miami Dolphins

The season opener against divisional rivals Miami Dolphins is a must-win for the Patriots. Cam Newton and company need a positive start to the season to have any chance of making this year’s playoffs. The fact that this game is at Foxborough is why I’m picking the Patriots to win their Week 1 game.

Week 2 - Sept 19: at New York Jets

A road trip to the Big Apple holds little fear for the Pats in 2021. They visit the New York Jets in Week 2 and will be confident of overcoming the rebuilding Jets. The Patriots will start 2021 2-0 after a win at the Meadowlands.

Week 3 - Sept 26: vs New Orleans Saints

The Patriots have a great opportunity to go 3-0 when the Saints visit Foxborough in Week 3. But not so fast, I’m picking the Saints to steal an away victory against a Pats team that’s not quite as good as many people think. Winston, Hill, Kamara and Thomas offer too much offensive firepower for New England to handle.

Week 4 - Oct 3: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the biggest regular-season matchups in 2021 happens in Week 4 when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Foxborough. The Brady vs Belichick bowl will have every NFL fan keenly watching. This should be an intense clash where both teams go all out for victory. I’m picking Bill Belichick to use all his craft and experience to manufacture a home win against his former star QB.

Week 5 - Oct 10: at Houston Texans

It’s hard to pick the Texans to beat anyone this season. It’s likely Deshaun Watson won’t play this season and who knows who his replacement will be? The Patriots should be able to grab a relatively easy road win here in Week 5.

Week 6 - Oct 17: vs Dallas Cowboys

After a 4-1 start, the Dallas Cowboys will bring the Patriots back to earth by coming into Foxborough and beating them. New England will again struggle to contain a team with multiple offensive weapons. Cam Newton’s inconsistency will begin to cause concern.

Week 7 - Oct 24: vs New York Jets

The Patriots will return to their winning ways when they face the Jets at home. These divisional games are must-wins for the Pats and they should be able to roll to a 5-2 record heading into Week 8.

Week 8 - Oct 31: at L.A. Chargers

It’s a long road trip to California for the New England Patriots and it could be a long day against the L.A. Chargers. I’m predicting Chargers QB Justin Herbert to have a big performance at home against the Pats’ defense. The L.A. franchise will get a good win in front of their home fans.

Week 9 - Nov 7: at Carolina Panthers

The sting of the away defeat to the Chargers won’t last long as the Patriots head to Carolina in Week 9. Cam Newton’s return to his former franchise will produce one of his best performances of the season. New England will grab a crucial road win to stay in the AFC playoff hunt.

Week 10 - Nov 14: vs Cleveland Browns

In Week 10 the Patriots host the explosive Cleveland Browns. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney will have a big day at Foxborough harassing Cam Newton all game. Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense will do enough to earn a tough road win over the Pats.

Week 11 - Nov 18: at Atlanta Falcons

A Thursday Night Football clash against the Atlanta Falcons is the Patriots' Week 11 matchup. If the Pats want to make the playoffs, they need to win away games like this one. I think Bill Belichick will ensure that his squad is prepared for the prime-time test and come out as the victors.

Week 12 - Nov 28: vs Tennessee Titans

The season is starting to ramp up for the Patriots in Week 12. The AFC South champion Tennessee Titans visit New England seeking a big road win. Ryan Tannehill and Derek Henry will help guide the Titans to a rare win at Foxborough.

Week 13 - Dec 6: at Buffalo Bills

The Patriots will suffer back-to-back defeats for the first time this season when they visit AFC North heavyweights the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. NFL insiders will begin to question the Pats’ playoff chances after losing to their big divisional rivals.

Week 14 - Dec 12: Bye

Our 2021 Schedule Release Collection is complete with 17 regular season games including a never-before-seen Week 18.



Full analysis: https://t.co/NfwjNKGTlg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 13, 2021

Week 15 - Dec 18 or 19: at Indianapolis Colts

Coming off the bye and getting some much-needed rest, I predict the Patriots will earn a big away victory over Carson Wentz and the Colts in Week 15. It’s a big game for both teams, but Pats head coach Bill Belichick will have the game plan to beat the Colts on the road.

Week 16 - Dec 26: vs Buffalo Bills

Very few teams will beat the Buffalo Bills at home this season and the Patriots are definitely not one of them. Again, the Pats offense just doesn’t have the weapons to outscore opponents. Bills QB Josh Allen will control the tempo and earn his side another home win.

Week 17 - Jan 2: vs Jacksonville Jaguars

The number one draft pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence, and the Jacksonville Jaguars arrive in New England in Week 17. The Patriots will expect to win this game against a young Jags squad. It won’t be easy but the Pats should gain a crucial victory in their fight for the AFC playoffs.

Week 18 - Jan 9: at Miami Dolphins

The final game of the season against the Miami Dolphins will prove key to the playoff fate of the New England Patriots. Depending on other results, a loss here could cost the Pats a playoff berth. I’m picking them to lose this away game and potentially miss the AFC playoffs because of it. A disappointing end to another Patriots season.

Patriots regular season record prediction

The New England Patriots will go 9-8 this season, but will that be good enough to make the playoffs? I'm afraid not.