2021 NFL schedule: Who has the most prime-time games this season? 

Now that the 2021 NFL schedule has been released, we can see which teams the league is looking to showcase this year. There are only two or three prime-time games each week, so the NFL schedules teams that they believe fans want to watch.

Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football are considered prime-time games in the NFL. Every team gets at least one opportunity to feature in an NFL prime-time game, but some franchises feature more than others.

Let’s take a look at who has the most NFL prime-time games in 2021.

Packers and 9 other teams to feature in prime-time 5 times

In the 2021 NFL season, ten NFL teams will be featured in prime-time five times.

The ten teams are - Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers also play on Christmas Day, while the Cowboys and Saints play on Thanksgiving Day. Five other teams play in prime-time four times this season.

It will be interesting to see if the NFL will adjust the Packers' prime-time schedule if Aaron Rodgers is traded away from the franchise.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is looking forward to the prime-time showcases. He told reporters:

“That’s a good thing for us. That means we’re doing some good things. We just have to make sure we’re doing everything in our power from all offseason into training camp, making sure we’re ready to play come Week 1.”

One of the biggest prime-time games comes on Sunday night in Week 4 when Tom Brady returns to Foxborough to take on his former franchise, the New England Patriots.

2021 NFL prime-time games schedule

To find out when your team is playing prime-time, you can simply check out the full slate of NFL prime-time games below.

