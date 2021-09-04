2021 NFL Season Awards: 3 Players who could win the MVP award

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and we can get excited predicting who will be Super Bowl Champions, Super Bowl MVP, League MVP, Rookie of the Year, and so on and so forth. Perhaps the toughest to pick will be the league MVP considering the NFL is the pinnacle of professional football where only the best footballers play.

But we can speculate fairly on who could be the MVP next season given their individual strengths and the strengths of their teams. Here's our list of the top three picks.

Projected league MVP for the 2021 NFL season

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

We start with the player who was ranked numero uno in the NFL's top 100 for 2021. Patrick Mahomes will be the player everyone will have to hunt down to win the MVP.

He has led his team to the Super Bowl for two consecutive seasons with explosive plays. He has the ability to throw long and short and he has tremendous pocket presence even under pressure. If he can keep up the same standards going into this season, there is every chance that he will pick up the league MVP award.

#2 - Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen signed a mammoth deal with the Buffalo Bills, with a shedload of guaranteed money, because the organization truly believes that his best seasons are yet to come.

Josh Allen was already the league MVP runner-up to Aaron Rodgers last year. This season, the Buffalo Bills have looked to improve their defense so that he can have more time on the field leading drives. There is every reason to expect him to make an impact and improve over the last year to clinch the MVP award.

#3 - Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

The final nominee on our list is also a quarterback and the reigning league MVP. He has not had the best of pre-seasons and was looking to leave the Green Bay Packers as he does not believe the team has been set up the best it could have been.

If this is indeed going to be his final year at Green Bay, his aim will be to put in place the best individual numbers to secure a better contract elsewhere next year. He will also want to win the Super Bowl to prove his detractors wrong. Who knows, if he does, the Aaron Rodgers fairytale with the Packers may yet continue?

