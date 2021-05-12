2021 NFL Week 1 Preview: Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

The opening week of the 2021 NFL season features a battle between NFC divisional champions, as the Green Bay Packers will face the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

At this point, the two prestigious franchises have had very different offseasons. Coming off a season where they won the NFC South, the Saints had to deal with salary cap issues and the retirement of longtime starting QB Drew Brees.

On the other hand, as the 2020 NFC North champions. Green Bay looked to be primed for another Super Bowl run. But when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped a bombshell on day one of this year’s NFL Draft, the team's future was instantly called into question.

With the two franchises seemingly heading in opposite directions, this exciting game has turned into a dynamic clash. It could determine the short-term future for both contending teams.

Saints vs. Packers Key Matchups

The quarterback battles leading up to week one will be a crucial element in the outcome of this game. It will be interesting to see which passers will be starting for these two teams in the first game of the season.

Jameis Winston is the early favorite to win the Saints’ starting QB role ahead of longtime backup Taysom Hill. Saints head coach Sean Payton will probably use both play-callers this season, with Hill’s running ability serving as a perfect complement to Winston’s cannon arm.

Can the Packers’ much-maligned secondary stop Winston from unleashing two elite weapons in Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara?

Who will be the Packers' QB?

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

Packers fans are hoping and praying that Aaron Rodgers will be under center for Green Bay in week 1. The ongoing saga between the team and its star quarterback has yet to be resolved, with the Packers standing firm on not trading the reigning MVP.

If Rodgers is the starting QB, the Packers offense looks set to retain its status as one of the most explosive units in the NFC.The trio of running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Robert Tonyan willsurely be a handful for the Saints defense.

A couple big hits in this clip.



Damn. 👀😮pic.twitter.com/jp7yHtOklt — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) May 11, 2021

Davante Adams vs. Marshon Lattimore

The game might come down to a battle between Packers Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams and Saints Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

As Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target, Adams proved to be nearly unstoppable last season with 18 touchdowns and 1,374 yards.

Lattimore only had two interceptions last season, but he's renowned for his tackling skills in the open field. n this game, he will likely be tasked with the job of stopping Adams. His ability to do so could sway the outcome of this contest.

Way too early prediction

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

It’s hard to predict the outcome for this week 1 matchup so far out from the game. The Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay further complicates the forecast.

Still, if both teams enter the game healthy, and if Aaron Rodgers is the starting quarterback for the Packers, Green Bay should be favored in a very close game.