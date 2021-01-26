2021 Super Bowl LV MVP odds, favorites, and picks

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady both have laundry lists of accolades and awards, but both will be looking to add one more in two weeks at Super Bowl LV MVP.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off in the 2021 Super Bowl LV on February 7. Just before the Lombardi Trophy is hoisted, one player from either team will be awarded the Super Bowl MVP.

There are some clear favorites for the award, but also some long shots who could win their team a Super Bowl and themselves individual accolade.

The Super Bowl MVP Favorites

Patrick Mahomes -105

Tom Brady +220

The quarterbacks of the two NFL teams competing for the championship are, naturally, the favorites to take home the MVP. Both Mahomes and Brady have won the award before, with the latter winning it four times in New England, as recently as 2017. Mahomes won it last year at Super Bowl LIV, completing 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes is adding to a STACKED resume



➖ Super Bowl champ

➖ Super Bowl MVP

➖ 2 AFC titles

➖ MVP

➖ 3x Pro Bowl

➖ First-Team All-Pro

➖ 50 TDs in one season

➖ First QB with three 10-point comebacks in one postseason

➖ Biggest contract in NFL history



He's only 25 pic.twitter.com/rcQon3TJ5b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2021

The Contenders

Tyreek Hill +1400

Travis Kelce +1500

Leonard Fournette +2600

A QB has won the Super Bowl MVP in seven of the last 10 championship games. But at Super Bowl LIII in 2019, it was Tom Brady's top weapon who took home the award.

Julian Edelman had a spectacular game in 2019, registering 10 catches and more than half of Brady's passing yards. If one of Mahomes or Brady's weapons, like the above three names, carries the load on offense, they could win the Super Bowl MVP as well.

The Long Shots

Darrel Williams +6500

Rob Gronkowski +8500

Mecole Hardman +30000

It is hard for anyone who isn't a quarter back to win the Super Bowl MVP, but it is especially hard for receivers and running backs lower on the depth chart or defensive players.

Devon White or any of the Buccaneers' pass rush could register three or more sacks or some turnovers and thrust themselves into the conversation. However, the sleeper MVP pick that provides the best value is Mecole Hardman.

Hardman is used on end arounds, as a wide receiver, and on special teams. If Hardman returns some punts for touchdowns or rattles off a big offensive play, he could return significant value as the 2021 Super Bowl MVP.