2022 NFL: 3 factors that could ruin Cleveland Browns' season

Cleveland Browns fans have been heard saying that the team is a Super Bowl contender for several years now. But the hype has been taken up several levels with the recent addition of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Fans must also not forget that Watson's new top target is Amari Cooper.

It goes without saying that the roster is stacked and expectations are high in 2022. But this is still the Browns, so fans may be waiting for things to go wrong one way or another.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From our breaking news coverage: Deshaun Watson chose the #Browns for football reasons -- their roster is stacked and they are ready to win. From our breaking news coverage: Deshaun Watson chose the #Browns for football reasons -- their roster is stacked and they are ready to win. https://t.co/AjaIoP9dWs

So what can go wrong for the team in 2022 that would derail any hopes of a Super Bowl run? Three things in particular stand out.

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

#3 - A significant Deshaun Watson suspension

This was the inherent risk of going after Watson in the first place. While cleared criminally, he is still facing civil lawsuits and can be suspended by the NFL for his alleged actions.

Rumors have been going around of a suspension in the range of four, six, eight, or even a full season of games. Yet, there has also been a mention of no suspension at all. This is truly a season-altering decision waiting to be made by the league.

The team can stay afloat if it is only four games. But anything longer could mean everyone waits until 2023 to compete for a title.

Deshaun Watson was bought by the Cleveland Browns for a record price

#2 - Regression from Deshaun Watson after a year off

The team signed Watson to a fully-guaranteed contract worth $230 million. They are paying him as the top quarterback in the NFL and are expecting him to live up to the money.

Yet he sat out the entire 2021 season with the Houston Texans. That is a significant time away from the football field and there is also the fact that he is now with a new organization.

If he is hit with something like a four-game suspension, that only increases the pressure to be great right away. If he can't follow through, fans will be disappointed.

Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots

#1 - Ownership souring on Kevin Stefanski

The ownership of Jimmy and Dee Haslam has featured constant turnover at the head coach's position. Kevin Stefanski has 33 games under his belt upto this point. Hue Jackson is the leader under the Haslams with 40 games.

So Stefanski should clear that 40-game mark in 2022. However, what happens if the team has a losing record with Watson out there? Will the Haslams suddenly stop a trend they have kept up with for a decade?

Any rumblings of Stefanski being on the hot seat would be enough to tank the season, as that could lead to the locker room losing any faith in the head coach. The best strategy for ownership is to stay out of everything and let the season play out as it will.

