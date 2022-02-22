2022 NFL Draft: 5 Most Explosive Rookies for 2022

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to be one of the more intriguing drafts in recent memory. There isn't a clear-cut #1 prospect who will be taken with the first pick, although Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal is trending in that direction. It is also not clear who the top quarterback is in the draft class. Anyone out of Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, and Matt Corral could be the first off the board. But the consensus seems to be that none of them will go in the first ten picks, which would be the first time this has happened since 2013.

Nonetheless, the 2022 NFL Draft is still packed with explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball. Part of the reason why most quarterbacks will be drafted later in the first round is due to the number of explosive receivers and defenders at the top of the draft board.

#1 - WR Jameson Williams is still viewed as a top NFL Draft prospect despite injury

Southern Miss v Alabama - WR Jameson Williams

Alabama receiver Jameson Williams was projected to be the top receiver in the draft prior to suffering a torn ACL in the national championship game. He is expected to make a full recovery and not lose any speed or explosiveness to his game. Williams averaged 100 yards and a touchdown per game in 2021 and was viewed as the top burner in college football. Most have him dropping out of the top-20 in the NFL Draft and falling to the New England Patriots at #22, replacing N'Keal Harry and placing him in a roster heavy with Alabama players.

2021 Stats

79 catches

1,572 yards

15 TDs

19.9 yards per catch

#2 - WR Drake London's size makes him a beast in the NFL

Stanford v USC- WR Drake London

USC receiver Drake London isn't viewed as one of the fastest prospects at 6-foot-five, 210 pounds. But speed isn't the only factor in being explosive. He's much larger than most of the other receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has mastered body control and has great bursts off screens and quick passes. It's not often someone with his frame lines up as a slot and plays effectively with precision routes. His downfield speed, physicality at the catch point on the outside and quick accerlation makes him a great player for a team picking in the second half of the first round. London could be the finishing piece for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Todd McShay @McShay13 USC WR Drake London should be the top receiver off the board in April’s draft. The Falcons at No. 8 and the Jets at No. 10 are interesting potential landing spots in the top-10. USC WR Drake London should be the top receiver off the board in April’s draft. The Falcons at No. 8 and the Jets at No. 10 are interesting potential landing spots in the top-10. https://t.co/UfsxdddMcQ

2021 Stats

88 catches

1,084 yards

7 touchdowns

12.3 yards per catch

