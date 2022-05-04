5 Teams with the Worst Haul in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft concluded this past week, with all 32 franchises hoping that the players selected can help them bring home the Super Bowl.

Despite much praise going to teams such as the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles for their activities, not every team had equal success. Plenty of teams whiffed on picks, or selected players they just didn’t need.

Here are five teams with the worst hauls following the 2022 NFL Draft.

#5 - Washington Commanders

Indiana v Penn State

In the first draft under their new name, the Washington Commanders front office probably left the War Room feeling a little underwhelmed. If they had stayed put at 11th overall, they could have snagged Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, who went to the Saints with that exact pick. Instead, they dropped to 16th overall, picking up wideout Jahan Dotson, who is considered a bit of a reach that high up, and was seen by many as a second-round prospect.

The Commanders also drafted Alabama running back Brian Robinson in the third-round, despite having Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic already in the running back room.

#4 - Arizona Cardinals

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

The Arizona Cardinals traded away their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in return for wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown from the Baltimore Ravens. Brown’s trade was initially seen as an attempt to appease quarterback Kyler Murray, who was his college teammate at Oklahoma. It can definitely be argued Hollywood isn’t worth a first-round pick, as he’s only topped 1,000 yards once in his career. He will likely be filling in for DeAndre Hopkins, who will be suspended for the first six weeks of 2022, after failing a drugs test.

Good Morning Football @gmfb "The sky wasn't falling anymore... It was a time of optimism and now this massive, massive record scratch."



The crew reacts to DeAndre Hopkins 6 game suspension for violating the NFL's PED policy. "The sky wasn't falling anymore... It was a time of optimism and now this massive, massive record scratch."The crew reacts to DeAndre Hopkins 6 game suspension for violating the NFL's PED policy. https://t.co/3mzuFLC7nY

The Cardinals took tight end Trey McBride with their first pick 55th overall, but the tight end position isn’t a need for the team, with Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams already on the roster.

2022 NFL Draft 5 Teams with Worst Hauls

#3 - Chicago Bears

TransPerfect Music City Bowl - Purdue v Tennessee

The Chicago Bears, like the Cardinals, didn’t possess a first-round draft pick in 2022, after trading it away in a deal that saw them land Justin Fields in 2021. The Bears took cornerback Kyler Gordon with their first pick, 39th overall, and also landed some extra pass defense help in the form of safety Jaquan Brisker.

However, despite this, the Bears didn’t get Fields any weapons other than Velus Jones Jr., who dazzled with his speed but is viewed as a reach with the 71st overall selection. Their current starting receivers include Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, but will Jones help fill the void left by Allen Robinson?

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

Michigan v Michigan State

The Seattle Seahawks were touted to take a quarterback with the 9th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They decided to pass and instead take tackle Charles Cross out of Mississippi State, which was an excellent pick. They took intriguing edge-rusher Boye Mafe 40th overall. With the very next pick, they selected running back Kenneth Walker, despite already having Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny as competition for a starting berth.

Malik Willis was still on the board by the time Seattle picked in round three, but they instead drafted another offensive tackle in the form of Abraham Lucas from Washington State. Pete Carroll seems happy to have a quarterback room consisting of Geno Smith and Drew Lock going into 2022, unless he’s planning a trade for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garappolo.

#1 - New England Patriots

Cole Strange at the 2022 Senior Bowl

The New England Patriots’ 2022 NFL Draft left the majority of fans across the league confused and bemused. They selected guard Cole Strange out of Chattanooga 29th overall, who was seen as a third-round prospect, according to many, including Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews



Sean McVay and Les Snead react to the Patriots drafting Cole Strange in the 1st round "We wasted our time watching him, thinking he'd be at 104 maybe."Sean McVay and Les Snead react to the Patriots drafting Cole Strange in the 1st round "We wasted our time watching him, thinking he'd be at 104 maybe."Sean McVay and Les Snead react to the Patriots drafting Cole Strange in the 1st round 😂 https://t.co/DCB77yt1lO

The Patriots also selected quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth-round, despite starter Mac Jones proving he’s a competent NFL starter in his rookie year, where he made the Pro Bowl.

They also failed to address a glaring need at corner until it was arguably too late. In round-three they picked Marcus Jones out of Houston, who will be tasked with filling the void left by J.C. Jackson who joined the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Chargers have signed CB JC Jackson to a 5-year, $82.5 million contract Chargers have signed CB JC Jackson to a 5-year, $82.5 million contract https://t.co/vTu1QYL6jA

Bill Belichick then topped off this disaster of a haul by selecting two running backs, Pierre Strong Jr. in round-four and Kevin Harris in round-six. The Patriots have always been stacked in the running back position. Currently they have Damian Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and James White in the running back room, all of whom are decent starters in the league, so why add two more faces to compete?

