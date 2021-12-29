Aidan Hutchinson vs Kayvon Thibodeaux: Which DE should teams target in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Aiden Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux, that is the question.

As more teams are eliminated from playoff contention each week, attention on the upcoming draft grows.

More specifically, the question on the minds of several general managers concerns who the best defensive lineman coming out of college this year is. Considering it's the opinion of many that the top pass-rushing pair of the Class of 2022 will be the first two players off the board come April, pressure is higher than ever for GMs to pick which defensive end their teams must target in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux

At first glance, it seems odd that this is even a debate, with Hutchinson specifically doubling Thibodeaux's sack count for this season (14.0 to 7.0). However, that's not the whole story.

A look at the tape: two players with contrasting playing styles

Both players demonstrate elite getoff speed and twitchiness, which shows throughout almost every single play as opposing tackles scramble to find their footing. But that's where the similarities end.

In many ways, Thibodeaux is the yin to Hutchinson's yang; they are almost complete opposites. Whereas the former creates power with his explosive speed, the latter generates it mainly through his hands and frightening upper body strength.

Fittingly, Hutchinson much prefers to make a bull rush straight through the chest of the tackle to get to the quarterback (watch him level Thayer Munford in Michigan's clash with Ohio State earlier this season).

Thibodeaux rarely uses a bull rush; instead, he prefers to use his Bosa-esque speed to power move. Thibodeaux knows his lower body explosiveness is his greatest weapon, and uses it not only to go around tackles, but through them as well.

It's a similar story when it comes to outside rushes. The Oregon man can get away with simply using his speed and great bend to blaze around linemen. Hutchinson knows he doesn't have that quickness, and instead uses his long arms and precise hand placement to keep tackles off of him as he turns the corner.

There's more to Aidan Hutchinson than meets the eye

When you start to look at more than a single play, or more than a single rush at a time, you start to notice trends that put Hutchinson a step above his peer.

What Thibodeaux lacks is refinement — he can win with speed, and the power that comes from that speed, but that's it. Past his raw athleticism and good timing, he doesn't do much that other edge defenders do not.

His instincts and awareness are average at best, and he doesn't always appear to have the motor to finish his rushes and get the sack (which perhaps explains his relatively low stats compared to his Michigan counterpart).

But refinement is what really stands out with Hutchinson. Though he might not be as fast or explosive as Thibodeaux, he is so much more technical. Hutchinson can win in any way imaginable, from swiping hands to using his beautiful swim moves.

What also stands out about Hutchinson is the creativity with which he uses these moves. It's evident from watching him that he understands the bigger picture of a football game. So often do you see him set up an offensive lineman with an outside rush on one down, only to fake the same outside rush and beat the tackle with a counter swim move the next down. He demonstrates a Von Miller level of planning with each of his rushes.

That covers it. Thibodeaux is unmatched in terms of speed and power with unbelievable athleticism, but he is unrefined and lacks great variety in his rushes. Hutchinson is an incredible technician with great form that amplifies his power.

They're both exceptional players, but it's the pass rushing beauty that has the edge over the pass rushing beast.

