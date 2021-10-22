2022 NFL Draft Order: Predicting top 10 picks entering week 7

Week 7 starts tonight and there has already been a clear picture made as to what teams could be chasing the coveted #1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Of course, there is plenty of football left to be played, but some teams are too much of a mess to see their seasons saved.

In an all-too-early look, here are the teams who will have the top 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Which team will have the #1 pick in the draft?

#10 - New York Jets (Seahawks 2-4)

The New York Jets have the Seattle Seahawks' first-round pick, which has been acquired from the Jamal Adams trade.

Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes The #Seahawks are now 2-4. The #Jets own their first-round pick. They own that pick after trading Seattle Jamal Adams. Adams had a potential game-changing interception bounce off his face. He has 0 INTs since the Seahawks acquired him. He has 0 sacks this year. The #Seahawks are now 2-4. The #Jets own their first-round pick. They own that pick after trading Seattle Jamal Adams. Adams had a potential game-changing interception bounce off his face. He has 0 INTs since the Seahawks acquired him. He has 0 sacks this year.

Should the Seahawks continue to struggle this season, this pick could go even higher up the list. The Jets' biggest needs are S, WR, and CB.

#9 - Washington Football team (2-4)

The Washington Football Team's season has not gone according to plan. They are currently struggling without solid defense and journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm. Taylor Heinicke is doing a decent job, but the WFT will need more. WFT's biggest needs are QB, OL and DB.

#8 - Philadelphia Eagles (Colts 2-4)

The Philadelphia Eagles can make out like bandits in the 2022 draft if all of their trades work out. Carson Wentz was sent to the Colts, thus allowing the Eagles to take their 1st-round selection. This pick is contingent on Wentz playing at least 75% of the team's snaps. He is currently at 99%. The Eagles' biggest needs are DB, Edge and OL.

#7 - New England Patriots (2-4)

The New England Patriots decided to part ways with veteran Cam Newton when rookie Mac Jones was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Savage @BOSTONSPORTSB Patriots first round draft picks 2014-20202014 - Dominique Easley

2015 - Malcolm Brown

2016 - No pick

2017 - No pick

2018 - Isaiah Wynn

2018 - Sony Michel

2019 - Nkeal Harry

2020 - No pick ??? Patriots first round draft picks 2014-20202014 - Dominique Easley

2015 - Malcolm Brown

2016 - No pick

2017 - No pick

2018 - Isaiah Wynn

2018 - Sony Michel

2019 - Nkeal Harry

2020 - No pick ???

The jury is still out on whether Jones can lead the team effectively. The Patriots' biggest needs are WR, CB and S.

#6 - New York Jets (2-4)

The New York Jets are sitting pretty with the fact that their other pick is sitting in the top 10. With the #10 pick and #6, the Jets can easily pull down two impact players, or trade down and collect even more capital.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Henno van Deventer