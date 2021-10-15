2022 NFL draft order projection: Who has the number 1 pick ahead of Week 6?

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected at number one overall in the NFL draft for the first time in their 26-year history in 2021. Could head coach Urban Meyer's embattled team be back in the hot seat in 2022?

With Week 6 approaching, some teams will be accelerating their playoff push, while others will inevitably be turning an element of focus to the 2022 season. Seven teams have one win or fewer through five weeks of the 2021 campaign, so how is the 2022 NFL draft projecting based on current records?

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX The Jaguars are now the 3rd team in NFL history to lose 20 straight games. The others:

- Chicago Cardinals - 29 straight (1942-1945)

Which team is on pace to pick at number 1 in the 2022 NFL Draft?

#1 – Jacksonville Jaguars, 0-5

There's drama surrounding head coach Urban Meyer, they have lost 20 straight games, and the winless Jacksonville Jaguars are on track for back-to-back first overall NFL draft picks. Were they to end up in this position, there's every chance they will cash in and trade out. Many other teams are searching for a quarterback savior, and the Jags must be feeling good that Trevor Lawrence can be their guy.

#2 – Detroit Lions, 0-5

The Jaguars' closest competitor for the number one pick is currently the Detroit Lions, who may be in search of a new franchise quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jared Goff has shown he can be a functional NFL starter, but the reality is that head coach Dan Campbell inherited the former Los Angeles Rams QB as part of the Matthew Stafford trade and the team does not have long-term ties with Goff.

#3 – Houston Texans, 1-4

First-year head coach David Culley's roster is one of the most patched up in the NFL after undergoing a complete rebuild in the offseason. It seems unlikely that QB Deshaun Watson is ever going to pull on a Houston Texans jersey again, so they effectively have a need at every position. Having traded away three of their last four first-round picks, the Texans must make a high NFL draft pick count.

#4 – New York Jets, 1-4

However, the season pans out for rookie QB Zach Wilson, the New York Jets cannot yet turn the page on their first-year passer. The Jets also have the Seattle Seahawks' first-round NFL draft pick, which is currently number 12. General manager Joe Douglas needs to use those picks to give this team a personality. It's hard to see the Jets winning enough to fall down the NFL draft board.

#5 – Philadelphia Eagles – from Miami Dolphins, 1-4

A poor start from the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts leaves the Philadelphia Eagles in a potentially strong position in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Eagles have the Dolphins pick in the bank, and will take over the Colts selection if Carson Wentz plays more than 50% of games in 2021. That cache of picks leaves them poised to move up the NFL draft board and take any player they desire.

Sam Monson @PFF_Sam The Eagles are still on pace to have THREE top-10 picks in next year's draft.Their own pick is currently the lowest of the three. The Eagles are still on pace to have THREE top-10 picks in next year's draft.Their own pick is currently the lowest of the three.

As it stands: The full projected NFL draft order

Jacksonville Jaguars, 0-5 Detroit Lions, 0-5 Houston Texans, 1-4 New York Jets, 1-4 Philadelphia Eagles – from Miami Dolphins, 1-4 Philadelphia Eagles – from Indianapolis Colts, 1-4 New York Giants, 1-4 Atlanta Falcons, 2-3 New England Patriots, 2-3 Philadelphia Eagles, 2-3 Miami Dolphins – from San Francisco, 2-3 New York Jets – from Seattle Seahawks, 2-3 Washington Football Team, 2-3 Minnesota Vikings, 2-3 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-3 Kansas City Chiefs, 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals, 3-2 New Orleans Saints, 3-2 Tennessee Titans, 3-2 Denver Broncos, 3-2 Carolina Panthers, 3-2 New York Giants – from Chicago Bears, 3-2 Cleveland Browns, 3-2 Detroit Lions – from Los Angeles Rams, 4-1 Las Vegas Raiders, 3-2 Buffalo Bills, 4-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4-1 Green Bay Packers, 4-1 Los Angeles Chargers, 4-1 Dallas Cowboys, 4-1 Baltimore Ravens, 4-1 Arizona Cardinals, 5-0

