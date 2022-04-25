2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, NC State

Ikem Ekwonu is a bully of an offensive lineman coming out of N.C. State. Ekwonu’s aggressiveness is unmatched, and his dominant style of play separates him from the competition. He possesses first-round talent and has the versatility to be placed wherever he is needed the most.

Ikem Ekwonu Profile

Name Ikem Ekwonu Age 21 Height 6’ 4” Weight 310 Position OT School N.C. State

Ikem Ekwonu Combine/Pro Day Results

Arm Length (inches) 34” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) 4.93 Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) 4.73 Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) 7.82 Vertical Jump (feet. inches) 29 Broad Jump (inches) 108

Scouting Report

Ikem Ekwonu was a 3-Star offensive lineman coming out of high school and made an immediate impact as a True Freshman. He ended up starting the last seven games at left tackle in his first season.

In his second year, he started the beginning of the season at left guard before transitioning back to left tackle. He had a dominant performance at both positions and earned Third-Team All-SEC honors.

In his final season at N.C. State, he put on a clinic and demonstrated himself as one of the best tackles in the country. He started the entire season at left tackle and earned himself First-Team Associated Press All-American honors, First-Team All-SEC honors, and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

Strengths

Ikem Ekwonu is a great offensive lineman with a dominant style of play. He has the perfect size to play offensive line and the body control to play the position well. He has good quickness and has the ability to quickly work up to the second level. He also has the quickness to get himself into the proper position on reach blocks as well.

He has explosive hips and plays with violent hands that stun his opponents. He also has a strong grip and it was unlikely for defenders to get free once his hands were on them. He plays with great physicality and brings a dominant mentality of destroying his opponent and was nicknamed the biggest bully in college football because of it.

He has a strong core and lower body which makes him a great anchor and it also helped him not be phased by bullrushes. He has a great motor and good speed for his size well which helps him block downfield on screen passes willingly.

Ekwonu also possesses the versatility and knowledge to play well in any NFL team’s offensive scheme. Despite being so aggressive on the football field, Ekwonu is a great team player and will bring good energy into any team’s atmosphere.

Weaknesses

Ikem Ekwonu's dominant play style has come at a cost and will likely be the same in the NFL. His aggressiveness caused him to get out of control when he was playing, and he was frequently called for holding penalties.

He tends to rely on his strong legs to be a strong anchor but needs to learn to keep his feet engaged in his blocks. His timing of when to strike his opponent is another area of his that needs improvement.

On pass sets, he has a tendency to bring his feet too close together which will cause balance issues in the NFL.

Trait-Based Projection

Ikem Ekwonu played both tackle and guard in college and played them extremely well. At N.C. State, he dominated his last season at the left tackle position and will likely thrive at that position in the NFL.

However, his aggressiveness would be better suited for the guard position where he would just as equally do well. It will really come down to his future team’s current needs and how he will perform at both positions.

