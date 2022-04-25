2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Jameson Williams is a shifty speedster wide receiver coming out of Alabama’s NFL factory. Williams is a big-time deep threat receiver who can run by any defender. As a potential first-rounder, he will make a big splash in his rookie season.

Jameson Williams Profile

Name Jameson Williams Age 21 Height 6’1 ½” Weight 179 Position WR School Alabama

Jameson Williams Combine/Pro Day Stats

Wing Span (inches) 76 ¼” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) N/A Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) N/A Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) N/A Vertical Jump (feet. inches) N/A Broad Jump (inches) N/A

Scouting Report

Jameson Williams was a 4-Star wide receiver who initially signed with Ohio State. In his first two seasons at Ohio State, he played a limited role due to the elite receiving corps that the Buckeyes have had for the past few seasons.

Williams decided to transfer to Alabama for his final season before declaring for the NFL and showcased himself as one of the best receivers in the country.

He finished his last season with 1,572 receiving yards, which ranked fifth in the FBS, and 15 receiving touchdowns, T-3rd for most in FBS.

Due to his performance on the field, he was awarded the Association Press First-Team All-American honors and First-Team All-SEC honors. He was also a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

It should also be noted that Williams suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship game against Georgia.

Strengths

Jameson Williams is a tremendous wide receiver with elite speed and shiftiness. He can shake defenders off of the line of scrimmage and burn corners on vertical routes. He can stop on a dime and quickly regain his speed, which helps him make defenders miss as a ball carrier.

He has excellent body control, allowing him to make sharp cuts and creating separation for his quarterback to get the ball to him. He also possesses a large catch radius with quick, strong hands to snag catches quickly.

He was an excellent deep-threat for Alabama, had the most 30+ yard touchdown catches with 11 total, and is likely to do the same in the NFL. This is partly due to his uncatchable speed once he is in open space.

Jameson was a significant threat on special teams, serving as a kick returner for the Crimson Tide and returning two of them for touchdowns this past year.

Weaknesses

Jameson Williams is a smaller receiver with a long but thin build. He also does not have the strength to aid as a blocker in the run game and does not have the power to win most of the 50-50 jump balls.

His ability to track the ball and work back to the ball needs some work. He is likely to start losing his competitive edge if the defender overwhelms him; this has happened throughout his college career. Williams had to transfer to stand out as a receiver, and he was a backup for Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who are both potential first-rounders in this year's draft.

He also suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship, and it is unknown if he will be more likely to suffer more injuries or have issues with his speed and quickness when he plays in the NFL.

Trait-Based Projection

Jameson Williams is a great wide receiver with elite quickness and speed. He was a deep-route specialist at Alabama and will likely be the same in the NFL.

He can shake defenders off the line of scrimmage and beat corners down the field. Due to his more petite frame and below-average strength, he is not likely to be a go-to possession receiver. However, he will likely be the player that will make the home-run plays for any NFL team that decides to draft him.

He would also be a great option on special teams after he stood out as an elite kick returner for the Crimson Tide.

