2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

Jermaine Johnson II is one of the best edge setters in the NFL Draft. His skills will make NFL coaches pay attention to him, especially his bend, hand use, and strength.

Johnson is one of the few draft prospects not heralded coming out of high school with a two-star ranking. However, he has shown improvement every year and posted one of the country's best "true pass rush" grades per PFF at 84.3 (roughly the 95th percentile).

Coincidentally, Johnson II has been one of the fastest risers in the NFL draft, projected as a top-50 pick going into the season. He's currently sitting around 20-30 in most mocks.

Jermaine Johnson II Profile

Name Jermaine Johnson II Age 23 Height 6’5” Weight 262 Position DE School Florida State

Jermaine Johnson II Combine Results

Arm Length (inches) 34” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) 4.58 Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) 4.30 Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) 6.99 Vertical Jump (feet. inches) 32” Broad Jump (inches) 125”

Scouting Report

Jermaine Johnson II had an excellent finish to his career at Florida State, earning the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award.

Before his time in Tallahassee, Johnson had a brief stint at Independence Community College before transferring to Georgia for two years.

At Georgia, Jermaine was not a stand-out player but did show glimpses of becoming one. He could record four sacks despite only having 10 tackles in his second year at Georgia.

He recorded 12 sacks and 34 solo tackles in his final year at Florida State. He developed into an outstanding player in his last year due partly to his quickness, strength, and length.

Strengths

Jermaine Johnson II is quick off the ball and has long explosive arms. He can provide a consistent and fast pass rush, allowing him to constantly apply pressure on the pocket.

He also has a quick change of direction and quick hands, allowing him to shed blockers and relentlessly pursue the ball carrier. His speed and never-ending motor find him constantly in the mix to make a play.

Weaknesses

Jermaine Johnson II tends to give up his outside shoulder on run plays, which prevents him from securing the edge. His inability to correctly read mesh points is another area of concern that needs improvement.

He has hands that are quick but not always deliberate in moves that he throws in his pass rushes. He is also not the most fluid pass rusher and has a poor habit of pass-rushing more head up since his strength allows him to.

Trait-Based Projection

Jermaine Johnson II is a tall, quick, and powerful edge rusher in this year's draft class. His long, powerful arms and impressive agility allow him to strike an offensive lineman with much force and quickly shed their blocks.

He also has an outstanding initial burst off the line of scrimmage, and power allows him to provide a consistent and fast pass rush to condense the pocket on quarterbacks. As an edge rusher, he excels most as a pass rusher, making him schematically fit better into a 4-3 style defense.

